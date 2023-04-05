Polyethyleneimine Market size to grow by USD 60.75 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the growing use of adhesives in different industries - Technavio

Apr 05, 2023, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyethyleneimine market size is estimated to increase by USD 60.75 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 2.68% during the forecast period. The growing use of adhesives in different industries is a major factor driving the growth of the polyethyleneimine market. A wide number of industries, such as paper and packaging, building and construction, automotive and transportation, medical, and others, use adhesives and sealants. The packaging industry is the world's largest consumer of adhesives. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period, primarily due to the strong demand for packaging applications in the food and beverage sector. Adhesives are used as the bonding layer for floor fixing between the existing floor and the substrate in the construction industry. Adhesives are used in structural, holding, and sealing applications in the automotive industry. Thus, the wide application of adhesives in the above-mentioned industries will drive the demand for PEI. This, in turn, will propel the growth of the global PEI market. Discover some insights on market size during the forecast (2022 to 2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report
Polyethyleneimine Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (adhesives and sealants, detergents, water treatment chemicals, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The market share growth in the adhesives and sealants segment will be significant during the forecast period. The packaging industry is the world's largest consumer of adhesives, and this is estimated to continue during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the strong demand for packaging applications in the food and beverage sector. Adhesives are one of the most commonly used adhesive mechanisms in the packaging industry. They are mainly used in the packaging of frozen foods, and the demand for adhesives in the packaging industry is increasing. This, in turn, will increase the demand for polyethyleneimine.
Why buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report!
Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global polyethyleneimine market.
- APAC is estimated to account for 68% of the growth of the global polyethyleneimine market during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for polyethyleneimine in the region. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The use of PEI in a wide number of applications, including detergents, adhesives, water treatment chemicals, cosmetics, and paper, will facilitate the polyethyleneimine market growth in the region. The growing paper and pulp industries in China, India, and Southeast Asia have the potential to continue to be a market driver for PEI.
For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters - Download a Sample Report
Polyethyleneimine market – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global polyethyleneimine market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer polyethyleneimine in the market are BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Avient Corp., Borealis AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., LEAP CHEM Co. Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Polysciences Inc., RTP Co, SABIC, Sankhla Plolymers Pvt. Ltd., SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Qianglong Chemical New Materials Co. Ltd. and others.
Vendor Offerings -
- BASF SE - The company offers polyethyleneimine products such as Palatinol N.
- Avient Corp. - The company offers polyethyleneimine products such as Palatinol N.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - The company offers polyethyleneimine products such as palladium polyethyleneimine.
- For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report
Polyethyleneimine Market – Market Dynamics
Key Trends -
- The growing use of PEI in the food packaging industry is a polyethyleneimine market trend that is expected to positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.
- PEI is increasingly used in the food packaging industry, and PEI-based adhesives are reused mainly in the packaging of frozen food products.
- The food packaging industry is growing at a rapid pace because of the rising consumer demand for packaged food products, shifts in eating habits, and evolving lifestyles.
- A rise in disposable income in developing economies such as India and a growing population worldwide will further aid the demand for packaged food products. This is due to high barrier properties, shelf life, and consumer safety.
- Hence, the rising demand for PEI-based adhesives will drive the growth of the global PEI market.
Major challenges -
- The high raw material costs will be a key challenge impeding the polyethyleneimine market during the forecast period.
- Aziridine is a saturated organic heteromonocyclic parent, a member of aziridines, and an azacycloalkane. It has a role as an alkylating agent and is one of the main components for the manufacturing of PEI. Based on the reaction conditions, different degrees of branching can be achieved.
- Linear PEI is obtained by later modifying other polymers such as poly (2-oxazoline) and N-substituted polyaziridine.
- Produced by the polymerization of aziridine on expansion by ring opening, PEIs are low- to high-molecular weight compounds with the general formula -[CH2-CH2-NH2].
- But the manufacturing of PEI using aziridine is a costly process because of the high cost of aziridine.
- Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the market growth of the polyethyleneimine market during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this Polyethyleneimine Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the polyethyleneimine market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the polyethyleneimine market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the polyethyleneimine market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of polyethyleneimine market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The global polyethylene terephthalate market size is estimated to grow by USD 18,946.93 million between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 7.65%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (fibers, resins, and others), type (virgin and recycled), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). An increase in the consumption of packaging material will drive market growth.
The poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 106.84 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (personal care and dermatology, suture, fracture fixation, and others), type (PLGA 50:50, PLGA 75:25, PLGA 85:15, PLGA 65:35), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for drug delivery applications is notably driving market growth.
|
Polyethyleneimine Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.68%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 60.75 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
2.2
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 68%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Avient Corp., Borealis AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., LEAP CHEM Co. Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Polysciences Inc., RTP Co, SABIC, Sankhla Plolymers Pvt. Ltd., SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Qianglong Chemical New Materials Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's Materials Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Adhesives and sealants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Adhesives and sealants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Detergents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Detergents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Detergents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Detergents - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Detergents - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Water treatment chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Water treatment chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Water treatment chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Water treatment chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Water treatment chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 BASF SE
- Exhibit 101: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 102: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 104: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 10.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 106: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 109: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 111: Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Polysciences Inc.
- Exhibit 115: Polysciences Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Polysciences Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Polysciences Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 RTP Co
- Exhibit 118: RTP Co - Overview
- Exhibit 119: RTP Co - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: RTP Co - Key offerings
- 10.8 SABIC
- Exhibit 121: SABIC - Overview
- Exhibit 122: SABIC - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: SABIC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: SABIC - Segment focus
- 10.9 The Dow Chemical Co.
- Exhibit 125: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 128: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 130: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 133: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Wuhan Qianglong Chemical New Materials Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 138: Wuhan Qianglong Chemical New Materials Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Wuhan Qianglong Chemical New Materials Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Wuhan Qianglong Chemical New Materials Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 144: Research methodology
- Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 146: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article