Polyethyleneimine Market size to grow by USD 60.75 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the growing use of adhesives in different industries - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyethyleneimine market size is estimated to increase by USD 60.75 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 2.68% during the forecast period. The growing use of adhesives in different industries is a major factor driving the growth of the polyethyleneimine market. A wide number of industries, such as paper and packaging, building and construction, automotive and transportation, medical, and others, use adhesives and sealants. The packaging industry is the world's largest consumer of adhesives. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period, primarily due to the strong demand for packaging applications in the food and beverage sector. Adhesives are used as the bonding layer for floor fixing between the existing floor and the substrate in the construction industry. Adhesives are used in structural, holding, and sealing applications in the automotive industry. Thus, the wide application of adhesives in the above-mentioned industries will drive the demand for PEI. This, in turn, will propel the growth of the global PEI market. Discover some insights on market size during the forecast (2022 to 2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyethyleneimine Market

Polyethyleneimine Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (adhesives and sealants, detergents, water treatment chemicals, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth in the adhesives and sealants segment will be significant during the forecast period. The packaging industry is the world's largest consumer of adhesives, and this is estimated to continue during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the strong demand for packaging applications in the food and beverage sector. Adhesives are one of the most commonly used adhesive mechanisms in the packaging industry. They are mainly used in the packaging of frozen foods, and the demand for adhesives in the packaging industry is increasing. This, in turn, will increase the demand for polyethyleneimine.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global polyethyleneimine market.

APAC is estimated to account for 68% of the growth of the global polyethyleneimine market during the forecast period. China, Japan , and India are the key markets for polyethyleneimine in the region. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The use of PEI in a wide number of applications, including detergents, adhesives, water treatment chemicals, cosmetics, and paper, will facilitate the polyethyleneimine market growth in the region. The growing paper and pulp industries in China , India , and Southeast Asia have the potential to continue to be a market driver for PEI.

Polyethyleneimine market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global polyethyleneimine market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer polyethyleneimine in the market are BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Avient Corp., Borealis AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., LEAP CHEM Co. Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Polysciences Inc., RTP Co, SABIC, Sankhla Plolymers Pvt. Ltd., SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Qianglong Chemical New Materials Co. Ltd. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

BASF SE - The company offers polyethyleneimine products such as Palatinol N.

Avient Corp. - The company offers polyethyleneimine products such as Palatinol N.

The company offers polyethyleneimine products such as Palatinol N. FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - The company offers polyethyleneimine products such as palladium polyethyleneimine.

Polyethyleneimine Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The growing use of PEI in the food packaging industry is a polyethyleneimine market trend that is expected to positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

PEI is increasingly used in the food packaging industry, and PEI-based adhesives are reused mainly in the packaging of frozen food products.

The food packaging industry is growing at a rapid pace because of the rising consumer demand for packaged food products, shifts in eating habits, and evolving lifestyles.

A rise in disposable income in developing economies such as India and a growing population worldwide will further aid the demand for packaged food products. This is due to high barrier properties, shelf life, and consumer safety.

and a growing population worldwide will further aid the demand for packaged food products. This is due to high barrier properties, shelf life, and consumer safety. Hence, the rising demand for PEI-based adhesives will drive the growth of the global PEI market.

Major challenges -

The high raw material costs will be a key challenge impeding the polyethyleneimine market during the forecast period.

Aziridine is a saturated organic heteromonocyclic parent, a member of aziridines, and an azacycloalkane. It has a role as an alkylating agent and is one of the main components for the manufacturing of PEI. Based on the reaction conditions, different degrees of branching can be achieved.

Linear PEI is obtained by later modifying other polymers such as poly (2-oxazoline) and N-substituted polyaziridine.

Produced by the polymerization of aziridine on expansion by ring opening, PEIs are low- to high-molecular weight compounds with the general formula -[CH 2 -CH 2 -NH 2 ].

-CH -NH ]. But the manufacturing of PEI using aziridine is a costly process because of the high cost of aziridine.

Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the market growth of the polyethyleneimine market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Polyethyleneimine Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the polyethyleneimine market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the polyethyleneimine market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the polyethyleneimine market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of polyethyleneimine market vendors

Related Reports:

The global polyethylene terephthalate market size is estimated to grow by USD 18,946.93 million between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 7.65%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (fibers, resins, and others), type (virgin and recycled), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). An increase in the consumption of packaging material will drive market growth.

The poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 106.84 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (personal care and dermatology, suture, fracture fixation, and others), type (PLGA 50:50, PLGA 75:25, PLGA 85:15, PLGA 65:35), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for drug delivery applications is notably driving market growth.

Polyethyleneimine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 60.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 2.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Avient Corp., Borealis AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., LEAP CHEM Co. Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Polysciences Inc., RTP Co, SABIC, Sankhla Plolymers Pvt. Ltd., SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Qianglong Chemical New Materials Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Detergents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Water treatment chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BASF SE

10.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

10.5 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

10.6 Polysciences Inc.

10.7 RTP Co

10.8 SABIC

10.9 The Dow Chemical Co.

10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.11 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

10.12 Wuhan Qianglong Chemical New Materials Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

