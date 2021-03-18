PolyFlex Products to Deliver Highly Advanced Polymer Solutions for Military Applications

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyFlex Products, a leading design, engineering and manufacturer of custom polymer solutions, will now deliver its innovative approach to product development, unmatched speed-to-market technologies, and high-precision components it has been providing to the demanding automotive industry, to the military and its prime contractors.

PolyFlex Products, long recognized in the automotive industry for its in-house engineering, design and material handling expertise for some of the most complex production challenges and demanding automated manufacturing requirements, will also support suppliers to the military market with:

Materials expertise and customization to ensure production and product performance

to ensure production and product performance Redundant manufacturing - multiple manufacturing facilities that ensures steady, uninterrupted production

- multiple manufacturing facilities that ensures steady, uninterrupted production Production insurance through PolyFlex's Rapid Response Team that addresses crucial production emergencies

through PolyFlex's Rapid Response Team that addresses crucial production emergencies Partnership integration – affords pre-approved government supplier registrations and qualification

A Certified Small Business with DUNS, CAGE and NAICS codes, PolyFlex Products is ISO 9001-2015 certified for quality and conducts continuous testing to ensure that all products meet MIL-SPECs and MIL-STDs with on-time delivery.

"Rooted in the automotive industry where innovation, precision, reliability and on-time delivery are a necessity, we are committed to being a strong partner to the military supply community to meet the strict delivery, first article testing, product durability and non-disrupted supply chain requirements of the military," said Ken Bylo, executive vice president and partner, PolyFlex Products. "With our highly advanced material handling solutions, unmatched capability of delivering products quickly, anytime and anywhere, makes us a highly sought-after partner by customers and competitors alike."

With a $2 million material inventory, PolyFlex's in-house design and engineering teams deliver a multitude of resolutions to its customers' most complex component, packaging and material handling manufacturing challenges through the latest molding capabilities including solid elastomer urethane, foamed urethane, thermoplastic injection and thermoforming.

About PolyFlex Products:

As an innovator of molded polymer solutions, PolyFlex Products is a premier go-to partner for the design, engineering, prototyping and manufacturing of industrial material handling products, parts and automated manufacturing system components. Through its multi-material and multi-faceted production capabilities, PolyFlex addresses the most complex manufacturing challenges through the latest molding capabilities including solid elastomer urethane, foamed urethane, thermoplastic injection and thermoforming for the automotive, aerospace, heavy-duty truck, marine, military and transportation industries amongst others. Learn more: polyflexpro.com.

