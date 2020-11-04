Polygiene: Fighting Corona efficiently in the household

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever Clean cleaning textiles are world novelty: they contain a protective shield that reduces SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses, bacteria and germs by 99 percent. Hamburg based trading company HSP Hanse Shopping has developed the world`s first cleaning textiles with antiviral coating against Covid-19! The feel of security has given way to a diffuse fear due to the corona pandemic - even in the most personal retreat: our own four walls - our homes! The Hamburg-based retail company HSP Hanse Shopping has now developed a new, certified product range to combat this problem: cleaning textiles with the antiviral coating ViralOff.

Your mop cleans the house, but who cleans the mop? In these days hygiene is omnipresent: washing your hands, doing the laundry and cleaning the house happens on a daily basis. But what happens to microfiber cloths, floor wipes or dish towels? HSP Hanse Shopping is launching a new range of such products, all treated with ViralOff from Polygiene, which will destroy over 99% of SARS-Cov-2, other viruses and bacteria in the textiles in no more than two hours. This reduces the need to hot wash or even discard them.

The products are intended for the European and North American markets and are expected to be available in over 50,000 retail stores and supermarkets in Europe and almost 100,000 retail outlets in the US. In addition, HSP Hanse Shopping is also in discussions with mail order companies, DRTV companies and online partners, to sell on all available distribution channels in a market with more than a billion potential customers.

"We are now bringing a technology to private customers homes that was previously reserved for the industry," says CEO and Founder Heiko Spiering, explaining the significance of the world`s first cleaning textiles with antiviral treatment.

"There is a huge interest in these products on the market and the inquiries from current and many new trading partners are phenomenal,"adds Martin Nabben, Managing Director at HSP. The US CDC recommends (in the COVID 19 directives) that you clean surfaces first using soap and water, then use disinfectant. That means your wipes, dish towels and mops will have swept a not disinfected surface. Therefore, it makes sense to disinfect them as well. With Polygiene`s ViralOff treatment, these products will do that by themselves over a short time period.

"Studies have shown that viruses in textiles can live for days or even weeks," says Haymo Strubel, VP EMEA at Polygiene. "You wouldn`t clean a floor with a dirty mop, and you shouldn`t clean other surfaces with a mop that still contains viruses from the last cleaning".

The effectiveness of the protective treatment has been tested for SARS-Cov-2 and influenza A according to ISO 18184: 2019. The product range has also received certification from OEKO-TEX®: STANDARD 100. All articles are therefore tested for harmful substances and are harmless to health. ViralOff is also gentle on the natural bacterial flora of the skin.

ViralOff protects treated fabrics from bacterial and viral contamination but does not protect against infections or disease.

Clever Clean cleaning textiles will soon be available on the European and American market.

