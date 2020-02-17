Polygon European Equity Opportunity Fund Wins 2019 EuroHedge Event Driven Award

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon Global Partners LLP, the London-based investment firm, is pleased to announce that the Polygon European Equity Opportunity Fund has won the 2019 EuroHedge Award in the Event Driven category. There were four other nominees for this award.

Reade Griffith, co-Founder of Polygon, commented: "We are very proud that the work of our European equities team has been recognised and are delighted to have won this award. We continue to focus on identifying less-followed opportunities where we can unlock value and we see a range of significant opportunities in Europe today."

The Polygon European Equity Opportunity Fund was also nominated for EuroHedge Fund of the Year. Polygon was nominated for EuroHedge Management Firm of the Year and the Polygon Convertible Opportunity Fund was nominated in the Convertibles & Volatility category. Including the four EuroHedge nominations in 2019, the firm has been nominated 19 times in five categories and has won seven times over the last ten years.

The EuroHedge Award is organised by EuroHedge magazine, a publication of HFM Global. Further information about the award, including nomination and winning criteria, is available at https://eurohedgeawards.awardstage.com.

About Polygon:

Polygon is a global private investment firm founded in 2002 managing approximately $1.4 billion across a number of asset classes and businesses. Its investment capabilities are supported by a robust operational and risk infrastructure. Polygon is a part of Tetragon Financial Group Limited's alternative asset management platform, TFG Asset Management.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including bank loans, real estate, equities, credit, convertible bonds, private equity, infrastructure and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business. Where appropriate, through TFG Asset Management, Tetragon seeks to own all, or a portion, of asset management companies with which it invests in order to enhance the returns achieved on its capital. Tetragon's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The company is traded on Euronext in Amsterdam N.V. and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit the company's website at www.tetragoninv.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Tetragon: Press Inquiries: Yuko Thomas Investor Relations ir@tetragoninv.com Prosek Partners Andy Merrill and Ryan FitzGibbon +1 212 279 3115 ext. 216 and 234 Pro-tetragon@prosek.com

Rules for inclusion, entry criteria and judging decisions:

To be considered for an award, funds must submit performance data to the EuroHedge Database and have at least a 12-month track record history.

The only exception to this rule is for new fund awards where a minimum seven-month track record is required; for these awards, the funds' whole performance history to date is taken into account.

Winners are decided using an established methodology based upon a combination of Sharpe ratios and returns over the relevant time period.

Nominations are decided by those funds in each peer group that achieve the strongest Sharpe ratios over 12 months, so long as they also beat the median returns in their relevant peer groups and are within 10% of their high-water marks.

The eventual winners will be the funds that have the best returns, as long as they also have Sharpe ratios within 25% of the best Sharpe of the nominees in their relevant peer groups.

The "Management Firm of the Year" is based on the one-year performance across a firm's various funds.

Most of the award categories require a minimum asset level.

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.

SOURCE Polygon Global Partners LLP