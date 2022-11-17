Polygon expands in Italy with the acquisition of All Consulting Service

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon has acquired 100% of All Consulting Service in Italy from its parent company All Consulting Group. All Consulting Services is specialized on small/mid-sized claims business, primarily in the residential housing area for leading insurance partners. With this acquisition, Polygon continues its strategic plan of growth and full range service offer in Italy. For Polygon Group this represents an attractive add-on for their customers in Italy, after the acquisition of Recotech in 2020.

Polygon is the European leader in property damage control, serving a range of sectors including insurance, property management, government, and industrial clients. Polygon's target is to have a key leading position in each country in which it operates. All Consulting Service will enable Polygon Italy to extend its restoration services to all claims from small to large complex claims.

All Consulting Service, established in 2017 and growing significantly in recent years, is a solid and reliable partner. The combined organizations will enable integrated specializations for an efficient damage restoration offer throughout Italy.

"Our family is growing with new, skilled colleagues. The strategic move to build up the small claims business in Italy goes very well in hand with our aim to be the market leader in all countries we operate in. I'm very pleased to welcome our new colleagues to our family", says Axel Gränitz, President and CEO Polygon Group.

"There is a very good commercial and cultural fit between both companies. I'm really looking forward to work closely with the management team of All Consulting Service. They complement our business very well and will be a strong team to develop the small claim business.", says Sergio Signorini, Country President Polygon Italy.

"We are happy to be a part of Polygon, an international leading player and we are looking forward to grow together", says Massimo Ferro previous owner and Roberto Priotti, Managing Director from All Consulting Service.

