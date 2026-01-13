Polygon Labs Inks Deal to Acquire Coinme, Sequence for $250M+ to Expand Into U.S. Licensed Stablecoin Payments

Deal strengthens Polygon's $2 trillion+ of onchain volume with at-scale fiat coverage, $1 billion+ in offchain sales, and battle-tested wallet and cross-chain infrastructure

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon Labs today announced definitive agreements to acquire Coinme and Sequence for more than $250 million, delivering three key components of the forthcoming Polygon Open Money Stack, including physical cash and digital fiat on- and off-ramps, wallet infrastructure, and cross-chain orchestration through intents.

Together with Polygon, the businesses have processed more than $1 billion in offchain sales and more than $2 trillion of onchain value transfers. As payment activity scales, Polygon Chain captures the upside through higher onchain throughput and network fees, directly benefiting stakers and validators.

Coinme, founded in 2014 as one of the first licensed digital currency exchanges in the United States, brings money-transmitter licenses and compliance infrastructure that enable operations in 48 U.S. states, and a regulated whitelabel crypto-as-a-service offering for fintechs, enterprises, and payment applications. It also boasts a physical fiat-to-crypto network spanning more than 50,000 retail locations, a licensed wallet infrastructure, and enterprise APIs and SDKs.

Backed by investors – including Pantera, Digital Currency Group (DCG), Coinstar, Circle Ventures, and MoneyGram – Coinme serves marquee enterprise customers such as Exodus, Coinstar, and Baanx, as well as more than one million users of its Coinme payments app.

Sequence adds smart wallets and a 1-click cross-chain orchestration and intents engine designed to simplify crypto payment flows across networks without requiring users to manage bridging, swaps, or gas. Sequence is backed by leading investors, including Brevan Howard Digital, Initialized Capital, Coinbase, Polychain, Consensys, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, and Bitkraft.

It also provides wallet and application infrastructure across major blockchain ecosystems, including Polygon, Immutable, Monad, Magic Eden, and Arbitrum, with support for emerging networks such as SKALE, Etherlink, ApeChain, Soneium, and Somnia, and collaborates with Google Cloud as a partner and distribution channel.

Trails, powered by Sequence, delivers universal rails for 1-click crypto transactions and payments across any chain, using any token and any wallet. Trails enables blockchains like Katana, prediction markets like Foresight, and supports interoperability and seamless stablecoin payments via Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol.

Coinme and Sequence will play foundational roles in building the Open Money Stack – an open and integrated stack of services and technologies to instantly and reliably move money anywhere and put it to work. Together, they bring the core capabilities required on top of Polygon Chain to move money seamlessly between traditional financial systems and onchain rails, while meeting the compliance, reliability, and scale demanded by global payments.

By combining Coinme's experience operating regulated physical and digital fiat on- and off-ramps, providing crypto custody and liquidity solutions, and offering payment processing services, with Sequence's battle-tested wallet and cross-chain intents infrastructure, developers can deliver intuitive, compliant Web3 experiences that abstract complexity while supporting cross-chain value flow. The result is an open and integrated payments platform designed to help banks, fintechs, enterprises, remittance and payout providers, and merchants tap stablecoin payment growth across both U.S. dollar stablecoins, merchant tokens, and international stablecoins.

With the power of borderless 24/7 payments using stablecoins, these enterprises and institutions can offer and receive real-time settlements, reduced correspondent banking exposure, lower fees, and predictable pricing.

"Stablecoins are increasingly being used as a settlement layer for global payments, but the infrastructure around them remains fragmented," said Marc Boiron, chief executive officer of Polygon Labs. "These acquisitions give us regulated access to U.S. payment rails, wallet infrastructure, and cross-chain intents capabilities to build an open payments business on top of onchain settlement."

"We aspire Polygon to be the biggest stablecoin money movement avenue in the world," added Sandeep Nailwal, founder of the Polygon Foundation. "Our mission is to move all money onchain and rebuild how money works, so it is instant, reliable, programmable, and open. As stablecoins become a core payment primitive, Polygon Labs is focused on building the middleware that allows payments to come onchain and move at a global scale. With the Open Money Stack, we have a clear path to support developers, businesses, and users as trillions of dollars flow onchain, while keeping the network open and interoperable."

Coinme is a U.S.-regulated digital currency payments company that operates fiat-to-crypto and stablecoin services through a nationwide retail and enterprise distribution network. Its licensed wallet infrastructure and enterprise APIs support conversion between cash, debit rails, and digital assets. Coinme will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary following the close of the transaction upon obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.

Sequence develops enterprise smart wallets and a cross-chain routing and intents engine that will be used to enable wallet-based payment flows across supported networks. Polygon's onchain stablecoin supply reached approximately $3.3 billion at the close of 2025 – a three-year high – according to data compiled on Dune.

"Federal stablecoin regulation has created a clear path to market, but scale requires integrating compliant fiat infrastructure with institutional-grade settlement rails," explained Neil Bergquist, CEO of Coinme. "By combining Coinme's regulated payment access with Polygon's settlement layer, we're building the vertically integrated stack the market needs; turning stablecoin infrastructure from fragmented services into a unified enterprise platform."

"Fragmentation across blockchains has been one of the biggest barriers to mainstream adoption," said Sequence co-founder CEO Peter Kieltyka. "By simplifying onboarding and cross-chain payments, Polygon is creating an environment where global payments can feel familiar and reliable."

The Sequence transaction is expected to close this month, with the Coinme transaction expected to close in Q2 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

About Polygon Labs:

Polygon Labs is a global blockchain payments company building and operating infrastructure to move money instantly, reliably, and at internet scale on the Polygon Chain. Polygon is building the Polygon Open Money Stack, an open and integrated stack of services and technologies to instantly and reliably move money anywhere, and put it to work.. The company is a core developer of Polygon and alongside Agglayer, a protocol that unifies liquidity and settlement across chains so that global payments function as a single network. The company's infrastructure has facilitated trillions of dollars in onchain value transfer, supported millions of transactions daily for some of the globe's largest banks, fintechs, enterprises, and consumer applications. Polygon Labs is designing a platform for enterprise reliability, compliance, and scale, with a simple mission: move all money onchain.

About Coinme:

Founded in 2014, Coinme is a leading licensed and regulated provider of an enterprise stablecoin and crypto payments platform. Coinme's global money movement platform enables a fully native and seamless crypto and stablecoin payments. By integrating with Coinme's simple API suite, partners can quickly deploy crypto and stablecoin products and services natively on their stack while leveraging Coinme's robust exchange and compliance infrastructure. For more information, please visit https://coinme.com/.

About Sequence:

Founded in 2017, Sequence is a crypto infrastructure company that accelerates blockchain utility, makes building onchain simple, and unifies chains, apps, payments, and users into one seamless ecosystem. The Sequence modular infrastructure stack enables crypto's application layer and abstracts blockchain complexity with a suite of products, including wallets, account abstraction, onchain data, developer tooling, and Trails–which delivers a universal intents platform for 1-click crypto transactions and payments across any chain, using any token and any wallet. Trusted by leading companies and ecosystems, including Polygon, Google Cloud, Ubisoft, Immutable, and Arbitrum, Sequence powers billions in onchain volume and millions of user interactions. Backed by top investors, Sequence is the engine driving seamless, secure, and scalable onchain experiences. Learn more at sequence.xyz and trails.build.

