Polygon.io Announces $6M Series A to Fuel the Expansion of its Financial Data Platform.

"Polygon.io is the easiest and most scalable solution to pipe security pricing data into any trading related software. With software 'eating' security trade execution, their developer-friendly platform will become the foundational building block for the security trading landscape of the future," said Gieselmann.

Following a breakout year with 3x growth in both revenue and users, Polygon.io will leverage this investment to accelerate sustainable growth and further its vision of democratizing access to the world's financial market data. The company will make significant investments in engineering, infrastructure, and data on its mission to help developers build the future of fintech.

Started by ex-Googler, Quinton Pike, the platform provides developers with frictionless access to the most accurate historical and real-time data available. Polygon.io's stocks data API already powers best-in-class financial and technology customers including Google, Revolut, Robinhood, and the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), providing them and their users with trusted, high-quality financial information in real-time and without friction.

"e.ventures' investment is a great testament to our success to-date and strengthens our ability to invest in talent and infrastructure to develop our platform and expand our offering. I am excited to welcome Thomas Gieselmann to the board. His expertise advising tech organizations and love for product make him an ideal partner for us," said Quinton Pike, Founder and CEO of Polygon.io.

"Polygon.io has set the standard for developer focused institutional quality market data solutions. We are excited to continue supporting this exceptional team on its mission to democratize access to data and enable capital markets innovation," said Michael Walsh, General Partner at Green Visor Capital and board member at Polygon.io.

About Polygon.io

Polygon.io is a platform that enables instant access to the world's financial data. With a developer centric, API first approach Polygon.io provides the most accurate real-time and historical data available. Easily access petabytes of market data via simple and powerful APIs. Polygon.io provides institutional level market data access to individual developers, as well as companies and government institutions like Google, Robinhood and the SEC.

About e.ventures

Founded in 1999, e.ventures is the first tech-enabled global venture capital firm and invests in consumer and software companies at their inflection points from early to growth stage. The firm is headquartered in San Francisco and Berlin with global partners in Beijing, Tokyo, and São Paulo. e.ventures has combined its extensive, truly global network with local experience and insight to partner with over 250 startups globally. Notable US investments include Sonos, Appfolio, AngiesList, TheRealReal, GoPuff, Shipt, Segment.io, NGINX, and Acorns, among many others, and notable European investments include FarFetch, Deposit Solutions, CityDeal/Groupon, Staffbase, Exporo, Blinkist, and Asana Rebel.

About Green Visor Capital

Based in San Francisco, Green Visor Capital is on a mission to help reinvent the financial services industry for the 21st century — one startup at a time. The Green Visor team looks to back passionate entrepreneurs, in the U.S. and abroad, that challenge the status quo — to better promote inclusion, transparency and efficiency — through the innovative use of technology.

