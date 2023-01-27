Polygon's MATIC Value Rises as Covo Finance Joins Its Ecosystem

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon's Matic price has recently experienced a significant rise in value. One potential reason for the surge in Polygon's price is the increasing interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. Polygon is quickly becoming a go-to destination for DeFi projects looking to build on a fast and efficient blockchain network. The network's low transaction fees and high throughput make it an ideal choice for DeFi projects, and many projects are migrating to Polygon from other blockchain networks.

Covo Finance Debuts its Decentralized Perpetual Exchange on Polygon

The recent launch of Covo Finance on the Polygon network is continuously getting MATIC community attention. Covo Finance is a decentralized spot and perpetual swap exchange that allows users to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular cryptocurrencies directly from their crypto wallets. The platform offers low-fee swap trades and leveraged trading of up to 50x, making it a popular choice for traders looking for an alternative to centralized exchanges.

Covo Finance offers a unique trading experience for users, as it is 100% decentralized. It allows users to trade Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other popular cryptocurrencies directly from their crypto wallets without needing to hold their assets in the custody of a centralized exchange. The added security due to decentralization is a major draw for investors and traders looking for safer alternatives to centralized exchanges.

One of the significant draws of Covo Finance is the liquidity rewards program. Users who provide liquidity to the platform will receive a 70% reward from all leverage trading and trading fees. Liquidity is added in a multi-asset pool called COVOLP, which comprises 50% stablecoins and 50% of other currencies (such as Bitcoin, Ether, Matic, and Chainlink). This pool acts as a counterparty to traders on the Covo platform, and money for trades for leverage is sourced from the liquidity pool.

Covo Finance also offers low-fee swap trades and leveraged trading of up to 50x, allowing for even bigger investment returns. In addition, the platform has a utility and governance token called COVO , which rewards users with various incentives. 30% of the generated protocol fees will be available as rewards in Matic, and stakers can also earn esCOVO tokens, which can be staked or vested and converted to COVO over 365 days.

Polygon Matic DeFi Ecosystem on The Rise in 2023

The launch of Covo Finance on the Polygon blockchain is a significant milestone for the DeFi space. It demonstrates the potential of decentralized finance and provides a simple-to-use platform that puts user money security at the forefront. Covo Finance provides an excellent opportunity for investors and traders who want to invest and trade cryptocurrencies without fearing their funds getting hacked or compromised. With the launch of Covo Finance, Polygon (MATIC) is set to become a hub for decentralized finance projects, and the price of MATIC is expected to continue to rise as more investors and traders flock to the platform.

Media Contact:

Company: Covo Finance

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://covo.finance

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991102/Covo_Finance_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Covo Finance