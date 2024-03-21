Polygraf's AI Governance Software Awarded Best Product in AI & Data

Polygraf AI-G was named Top AI & Data Product in the prestigious 2024 Product Awards by Products That Count. The award recognized Polygraf as one of the Best Products for Product Managers and celebrated its exemplary contributions to reshaping the future of AI innovation.

AUSTIN, Texas , March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygraf AI was awarded the Top AI & Data Product at the 2024 Product Awards. The 7th Annual Product Awards, presented by Products That Count in partnership with Mighty Capital and Capgemini, is the only awards program designed to celebrate the tools that help Product Managers build great products.

Polygraf AI Pattern Products That Count Award Polygraf AI Governance Intro Video

Nominees are selected by Products That Count's product manager network, while winners are chosen by an independent Awards Advisory Board composed of top product leaders. This year's Board included product leaders from companies like Bank of America, Amazon's Twitch, and S&P Global, and scrutinized over 6000 nominations.

Founded in 2021, Austin-headquartered Polygraf AI provides organizations with AI & data integrity, monitoring, and governance solutions through a Zero Trust on-prem user interface. The company's proprietary flagship on-prem AI Governance software detects, monitors, and mitigates potential confidential, business-critical, proprietary data leaks & breaches while engaging with commercial AI systems or at device endpoints. Employees can harness the productivity of AI tools, ensuring that data privacy and compliance requirements are adhered to. Add-on features include AI Identification and Source Identification, which leverage forensic linguistic analysis to ascertain content's origin, reliability and authenticity. These advanced tools can distinguish between human and AI-generated material, pinpointing the specific AI models employed in creation.

"In a deep-tech company like Polygraf, we strike a careful balance between pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI technology and ensuring that our solutions are intuitive and user-friendly and keep the customer experience at the forefront of our product development process. This recognition by Products That Count is a validation of that ethos, and our commitment to building products that bring true value to our customers." Says Anton Stepaniuk, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer.

"Great tools are the Product Manager's secret weapon," said SC Moatti, Founder and Board Chair of Products That Count, "essential for staying ahead in the competitive market landscape. I congratulate Polygraf on defining product excellence in 2024 and beyond."

Polygraf recently hosted the 2nd annual Ethical AI Summit in Austin during SXSW this year. This exclusive event was attended by top investors, founders, and AI leaders who participated in discussions around why Governance, Ethics, and Legislation are jointly needed to shape a responsible AI future. The company is ranked as the Top Analytics Startup to Watch Globally by Dealroom, and was also recognized by Established Startup Of The Year 2024 Top10 and AI Trailblazers during SXSW. Polygraf was also recently accepted into the 1871 AI Innovation Lab to collaborate with corporates, VCs, and industry experts on solving leading industry issues for AI integration in tech industries.

About Polygraf:

Polygraf Inc. is an artificial intelligence company based in Austin, TX. The company enables data-centric organizations to identify, monitor & and mitigate emerging threats through its proprietary AI-powered solutions.

To read Polygraf's latest White Paper on AI Governance & Data Leakage in Enterprises please visit https://cutt.ly/Mw0xmASM

For more information, please visit www.polygraf.ai

Learn more about the 2024 Product Awards here: https://productsthatcount.com/?p=34264

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of Polygraf Inc. The securities referenced herein have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

SOURCE Polygraf Inc