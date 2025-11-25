Polyguard Completes Type 1 SOC 2 Examination, Expands into Microsoft Ecosystem with Private Beta Release of Polyguard for Microsoft Teams and ISV Success Program Enrollment

Strengthens Enterprise-Grade Identity Security with Privacy-First Protection Amid Rising Deepfake Attacks from Nation-State Actors

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyguard, the first real-time defense against deepfakes and AI-powered fraud, today announced the successful completion of a Type 1 System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2®) examination for its Polyguard System, the launch of Polyguard for Microsoft 365, and enrollment in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program through the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Success program.

These milestones enhance Polyguard's enterprise readiness and expand its technology integrations amid a surge in deepfake scams, synthetic identity fraud, and AI-powered impersonation attacks targeting high-stakes environments. The most recent and urgent concern remains the disruption of IT hiring, including a surge in North Korean threat actors posing as remote job candidates. Boardrooms have also been targeted, with synthetic media and compromised invites used to impersonate executives or exfiltrate sensitive information.

As enterprises adopt AI tools across critical workflows, they face growing pressure to balance speed, trust, and privacy. With traditional signals of trust eroding, the rise of synthetic media is forcing security leaders to rethink how identity and presence are verified. Polyguard's progress reinforces its ability to deliver scalable, privacy-first protection – powered by biometric certainty – where organizations collaborate most.

"These milestones are proof points of our commitment to build and scale real defenses enterprises can rely on in the AI era," said Joshua McKenty, Co-Founder and CEO of Polyguard. "They're not just 'check-the-box' achievements. We're facing a world where synthetic media can hijack trust in seconds. Enterprises need verification tools that don't just work in theory; they need to work inside workflows, meet compliance requirements, and scale globally. That's exactly what we're delivering: real reliable protection that works today, without planting the seeds of tomorrow's exploits."

The Type 1 SOC 2 examination marks a key milestone in meeting enterprise-grade standards for security and privacy. Conducted by independent CPA firm AssurancePoint, LLC and completed as of September 30, 2025, the assessment evaluated controls aligned with the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security. The results affirm Polyguard's commitment to secure, reliable systems, and reduce compliance-related delays for their enterprise and regulated customers.

Polyguard's beta integration for Microsoft 365, including Teams and Outlook, embeds real-time deepfake prevention and identity verification directly into collaboration environments. This allows organizations to seamlessly verify participants and block synthetic media and impersonations at high-risk touchpoints without disrupting legitimate communication.

Through the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and ISV Success, Polyguard gains access to Microsoft's technical resources, commercial support, and go-to-market benefits. These tools enable the company to optimize integrations and deliver AI-driven identity protection more efficiently across enterprise environments.

"With our SOC 2 examination, application for Teams, and alignment within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, Polyguard is already becoming a critical part of the modern enterprise security stack," McKenty added. "This is a launching pad to meet customers where they are and defend trust wherever it's under attack."

Polyguard's recent momentum includes multiple enterprise customer wins that validate its scalable, privacy-first approach. The company plans to expand its integration strategy in early 2026 with an integration for ServiceNow to further support secure, real-time identity protection across major enterprise platforms.

Whether within video conferencing or across broader enterprise environments, Polyguard's growing footprint reflects a simple promise: enterprises can deploy Polyguard wherever trust needs to be protected.

To learn more about Polyguard, visit www.polyguard.ai.

About Polyguard

Polyguard protects businesses from impersonation attacks, by continuously verifying both authentic identity and true location. Its PG-Presence™ technology verifies true physical presence, delivering frictionless, privacy-first protection that stops next-generation fraud before it happens.

Offering globally-deployed enterprise-grade protection, Polyguard enables organizations to deliver digital trust at scale across both mobile and desktop environments.

Founded in 2024 by Joshua McKenty (former NASA Chief Cloud Architect and OpenStack co-founder) and Khadem Badiyan (mathematician and pioneer in AI analysis of image semantics), Polyguard is setting a new standard for AI-era fraud prevention by verifying digital identity without compromising user privacy.

Learn more at www.polyguard.ai. Follow on LinkedIn.

