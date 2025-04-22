Polyhedra Launches AI Marketplace On EXPchain

The Marketplace Will Connect Blockchain Builders with the World's Most Powerful AI Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyhedra , the company pioneering trust and scalability in AI systems across traditional and future internet, today unveiled the Marketplace on EXPchain, marking a major leap toward frictionless integration between blockchain applications and world-class AI capabilities.

The new marketplace will offer developers seamless access to plug-and-play tools for content creation, automation, or data intelligence, allowing builders to supercharge their applications with cutting-edge AI tools.

"With Marketplace, blockchain developers have a clean, direct path to the best AI in the world, something that currently does not exist," said Samuel Pearton, Chief Marketing Officer at Polyhedra. "With the launch of Marketplace on EXPchain, we're unlocking a new era of applications to accelerate the adoption of AI across industries and across the globe."

Live Plugins: Pika, Luma, and Beatoven AI Unlock Rapid Innovation

Companies leading the charge include Pika, Luma, and Beatoven AI, which are empowering developers to integrate important functionality like text-to-video, image animation, AI-powered video editing, and speech-to-text directly into personalized experiences.

"Polyhedra's Marketplace makes it incredibly easy for developers to access advanced, world-class AI tools," said Jason Levin, Strategic Partnerships & Business Development at Luma AI. "It offers a seamless, plug-and-play experience that gives builders a direct path to integrating powerful intelligence into onchain applications. This marks a major step forward for the ecosystem, accelerating innovation and enabling a new wave of dynamic, AI-native applications. We're excited to see what developers create with our tools at their fingertips."

A Marketplace for the Future of AI

The Marketplace serves as a launchpad for developers and AI companies alike. With a plug-in architecture built on EXPchain's high-performance Layer 1 infrastructure, it provides:

Seamless plug-and-play API integration

Access to battle-tested AI tools from companies like Pika, Luma, and Beatoven AI

Opportunities for monetization and visibility in a growing AI-forward ecosystem

"The Marketplace is a game-changer for the AI ecosystem, empowering developers and companies to innovate, collaborate, and scale like never before," said Long Do, Founder and CEO of Anomaly.

The pipeline of integrations includes APIs for voice synthesis, intelligent agents, and domain-specific models for verticals like healthcare, finance, and gaming, supported by Polyhedra's innovations in zero-knowledge Machine Learning (zkML) and verifiable AI.

How to Collaborate

Marketplace is open to developers and AI providers looking to expand their reach, monetize capabilities, and shape the future of intelligent applications.

Explore Marketplace or feature your AI: https://expchain.polyhedra.network/marketplace .

About Polyhedra

Polyhedra is building foundational infrastructure for trust and scalability in AI and blockchain systems, enabling secure, verifiable, and high-performance applications. Led by a world-class team of engineers, researchers, and business leaders from institutions including UC Berkeley, Stanford, and Tsinghua University, Polyhedra's deep expertise in zero-knowledge proofs and distributed systems underpins the development of our technical solutions that will help form the AI infrastructure of the future.

