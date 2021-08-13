Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market size to grow by USD 18.66 Mn at almost 6% CAGR during 2020-2024 | Technavio
Aug 13, 2021, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.
The polyhydroxyalkanoate market is estimated to grow by USD 18.66 million during 2020-2024, growing at a CAGR of almost 6%.
Market Dynamics
The increasing demand for PHAs in the biomedical industry will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. Also, the increasing demand for biodegradable plastics is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market.
Company Profiles
The polyhydroxyalkanoate market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Bio-on Spa, Bluepha, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Danimer Scientific, Full Cycle Bioplastics, Kaneka Corp., Polyferm Canada Inc., RWDC Industries, Tepha Inc., and Yield10 Bioscience Inc.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the polyhydroxyalkanoate market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By type, the market is classified into copolymerized PHA and linear PHA segments. The copolymerized PHA segment will offer significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.
- By geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Packaging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Biomedical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Food service - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Copolymerized PHA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Linear PHA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bio-on Spa
- Bluepha
- CJ CheilJedang Corp.
- Danimer Scientific
- Full Cycle Bioplastics
- Kaneka Corp.
- Polyferm Canada Inc.
- RWDC Industries
- Tepha Inc.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
SOURCE Technavio
