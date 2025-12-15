Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market worth $265.2 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market by Type (Short Chain Length, Medium Chain Length), Production Method (Sugar Fermentation, Vegetable Oil Fermentation), Application (Packaging & Food Services, Biomedical), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2030", The polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market size was USD 123.8 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 265.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.5% between 2025 and 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=395

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

• 2025 Market Size: USD 123.8 million

• 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 265.2 million

• CAGR (2025–2030): 16.5%

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Trends & Insights:

The PHA market is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years, driven by rising demand across packaging & food services, biomedical, and agriculture applications. With a growing focus on sustainability, circular materials, and stricter environmental regulations, industries are moving toward biodegradable and compostable options. PHA provides performance like traditional plastics and meets tough environmental standards, making it a preferred choice. This connection with global sustainability goals is likely to speed up adoption in the future.

Europe dominated the global PHA market in 2024, accounting for a market share of 57.4%, in terms of value.

The short chain length segment is projected to be the fastest growing type of PHA with a CAGR of 16.8%, in terms of value, between 2025 and 2030

The sugar fermentation segment accounted for the largest share in the overall PHA market in 2024, in terms of value.

The packaging & food services application is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.0%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market"

280 - Tables

60 - Figures

250 - Pages

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=395

The PHA market is expanding at a fast rate because of increasing demand for biodegradable as well as high-performance bioplastics in packaging & food service, biomedical, and agriculture. The move towards sustainability and strengthening international governance on the use of single-use plastics is hastening the use of PHA as a more environmentally friendly substitute. Its natural properties, including compostability, biocompatibility, and high mechanical strength, are propelling its application in flexible packaging, food-contact products, medical materials, and farm films. The increasing popularity of circular materials, along with escalating corporate commitments to ESG, is further increasing the potential of next-generation PHA grades and formulations. All these are contributing to a steady and healthy growth of the global PHA market.

By application, the biomedical segment is the second-largest application of PHA.

The biomedical segment was the second-largest application of the PHA market in 2024. This is attributed to the high biocompatibility, biodegradability, and regulatory acceptance of the material for use in the medical field. PHA is used in sutures, tissue-engineering scaffolds, drug-delivery systems, and wound care products as it can safely degrade within the body without leaving behind residual toxic products. Increasing research on more sophisticated biomaterials, coupled with a rising number of injectable medical solutions, also contributes to adoption. Moreover, increasing healthcare investment and the need to use less aggressive and more patient-friendly materials make PHA an important choice as a high-value biomedical material, enhancing its robust presence in the market.

By production type, the vegetable oil fermentation segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The vegetable oil fermentation segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the overall PHA market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to its cost-effectiveness, scalability, and easy accessibility. The characteristics of vegetable oil fermentation allow larger yields and better stability of the processes than old sugar-based pathways. The use of waste or low-value vegetable oils also increases the overall sustainability. With end users focusing more on low-carbon, bio-based inputs, manufacturers are hastening the adoption of oil-based fermentation technology.

North America was the second-largest market for PHA in 2024.

In 2024, North America accounted for the second-largest share of the global PHA market. The market in the region is driven by the increasing need to minimize plastic waste and the demand for compostable materials. The region has an established biopolymer R&D environment and various biotechnology companies. Sustainability promises by large consumer brands also boost the PHA adoption, especially in one-time use and specialty applications. These factors make North America one of the most significant drivers of the global PHA market.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=395

Kay Players:

The key players profiled in the report include Teknor Apex (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Ecomann Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), RWDC Industries (Singapore), Bluepha Co., Ltd. (China), Newlight Technologies, Inc. (US), Ningbo Tianan Biologic Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Biomer (Germany), Beijing PhaBuilder Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), and TerraVerdae Bioworks Inc. (Canada).

Get access to the latest updates on Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Companies and Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Green Bio Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

High Purity Gas Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Protocatechuic Acid Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets