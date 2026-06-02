Polyisocyanurate Insulation Manufacturers Association Welcomes Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., to Membership

Leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems becomes a member of North American polyiso insulation trade association

ARLINGTON, Va., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polyisocyanurate Insulation Manufacturers Association (PIMA), the trade association representing North American manufacturers of polyiso insulation, is pleased to announce the approval of Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., as a Regular manufacturer member. Polyglass is a premier manufacturer of high-performance roofing and waterproofing solutions, including polyiso roof insulation panels. As the Association's newest Regular manufacturing member, Polyglass' partnership will enhance PIMA's already strong reputation as the leading voice and advocate for the use of polyiso in the construction of more energy-efficient buildings.

"Joining PIMA reflects Polyglass' commitment to advancing high-performance building envelope solutions through collaboration and shared expertise," Natalino Zanchetta, President & CEO of Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., said. "We look forward to working alongside industry leaders to support innovation, education and the broader adoption of polyiso as a critical component of durable, energy-efficient systems."

Polyglass is an industry-leading manufacturer of roofing, waterproofing, and building envelope solutions with more than 30 years of experience serving the U.S. market. The company produces high-quality modified bitumen roofing solutions for low-slope and steep-slope applications and offers a comprehensive portfolio of insulation, roof coatings, as well as maintenance, training, and warranty programs.

Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Polyglass leverages advanced manufacturing processes, operating six state-of-the-art facilities across North America with a recent expansion in production capacity of polyiso insulation.

As part of the MAPEI Group since 2008, the company is backed by more than 130 years of combined industry expertise. Through its Seal the Envelope™ approach, Polyglass continues to advance innovation across building envelope solutions, including air and vapor barriers and above- and below-grade waterproofing.

"Bringing together polyiso manufacturers and industry partners with a shared commitment to improving building performance is critical to accelerating PIMA's mission, especially as the Association continues to expand its circle of influence," said PIMA President, Justin Koscher. "The Association recognizes the value of collaboration, and Polyglass' involvement strengthens PIMA's collective ability to continue driving the adoption of polyiso across the building construction industry to help shape code-compliant, energy-efficient, resilient buildings for the future."

To learn more about PIMA's ongoing commitment to advancing the polyiso industry, which involves a comprehensive approach through advocacy, education, research and leadership, visit polyiso.org.

About PIMA

Since 1987, the Polyisocyanurate Insulation Manufacturers Association (PIMA) has served as the voice of the rigid polyiso industry, proactively advocating for safe, cost-effective, sustainable, and energy-efficient construction. PIMA is an association of polyiso manufacturers and industry suppliers. Polyiso is one of North America's most widely used and cost-effective insulation products. To learn more, visit www.polyiso.org.

About Polyglass U.S.A., Inc.

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is a leading manufacturer of roofing, waterproofing, and building envelope solutions serving the North American market since 1992. Known for its innovative self-adhered modified bitumen roofing systems featuring patented ADESO® Technology, Polyglass offers a comprehensive portfolio of systems for roofing and building envelope applications across the structure, from below-grade through the building exterior to the roof. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the ISO 9001:2015-certified company operates six state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and continues to expand its production capabilities. As part of the MAPEI Group, Polyglass leverages more than 130 years of combined industry expertise. For more information, call 800.222.9782 or visit polyglass.us.

SOURCE Polyisocyanurate Insulation Manufacturers Association (PIMA)