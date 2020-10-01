Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 2,424.62 Million by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Polylactic Acid Market Based on Application (Agriculture, Electronics, Packaging, Textiles, and Transport) and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published on Valuates Reports

USD 1,096.31 Million

USD 2,424.62 Million

The major factor driving the PLA Market size is the widespread application of the product in various industries such as packaging, agriculture, transport, electronics, and textiles. One of the key applications is in the manufacture of PLA plastics, mainly used in packaging products that meet environmental standards.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE POLYLACTIC ACID MARKET SIZE

Increased bioplastics development and their growing penetration in various applications are expected to drive the PLA Market size. Polylactic acid packaging offers an environmentally friendly alternative, which helps to enhance the finished product's look. It has become an integral component of the green packaging of different food items.

Growing passenger car demand, as well as rising customer disposable income in developed economies, are expected to drive Polylactic Acid market size during the forecast period.

Stringent regulations imposed by different government bodies on non-biodegradable plastic are estimated to fuel the growth of the Polylactic Acid market size. Also, depleting oil reserves, coupled with a growing understanding of the PLA's benefits, would drive market growth.

POLYLACTIC ACID (PLA) MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest Polylactic Acid Market size during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the increasing demand for bioplastics and the addition of new manufacturing facilities in the region. Furthermore, the regional market is characterized by strong demand for sustainability, which has contributed to the quest for sustainability in packaging and packaging.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to expand at the highest CAGR due to increased awareness of the environment among consumers and plastic manufacturers, coupled with support from government laws and increased waste from landfills in different regions.

POLYLACTIC ACID (PLA) MARKET SEGMENTATION & COVERAGE:

This research report categorizes the Polylactic Acid to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Application

Agriculture,

Electronics,

Packaging,

Textiles, and

Transport.

Leading Vendors

BASF SE,

Futerro,

Hitachi Ltd.,

NatureWorks LLC,

Sulzer Ltd.,

Synbra Technology BV,

Teijin Ltd.,

Thyssenkrupp AG,

Total Corbion PLA, and

Zheijiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd.

