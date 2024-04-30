Polylysine Sales to Rise at 10.1% CAGR through 2034 Amid Escalating Demand for Natural Preservatives

FMI forecasts a polylysine market boom, driven by the demand for natural food preservatives. Consumer preference for clean-label products positions polylysine, with its natural antimicrobial properties, as a strong alternative to chemical preservatives in processed foods. This trend is expected to significantly expand the polylysine market within the food and beverage industry. Gain a complete market understanding – explore our in-depth report for detailed analysis.

NEWARK, Del., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polylysine market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 728.6 million in 2024. Over the forecast period, global polylysine demand will likely grow at 10.1% CAGR, taking the overall market size to US$ 1920.1 million by 2034.

Demand is expected to remain high for powdered polylysine throughout the forecast period. This is due to its advantages, like versatility and longevity. As per the latest report, the target segment is set to attain a valuation of US$ 1,673.1 million by 2034.

The polylysine industry is poised to register strong growth during the assessment period, driven by factors like:

Growing awareness of polylysine as a safe and reliable natural preservative

The multifunctionality of polylysine

Expanding food and beverage industry

Increasing usage of polylysine in pharmaceutical applications

Incorporation of polylysine into functional foods and meals to meet consumer demand

Polylysine's safe and reliable nature is raising its applications in various industries. With its multifunctionality, it has been used in medicines as a drug delivery agent, pet food, cosmetics, and animal feed.

Over the next ten years, sales of polylysine are expected to rise rapidly owing to increasing demand for processed, ready-to-eat meals with clean labels and no chemical preservatives. This is due to the growing usage of polylysine as a natural preservative in processed foods.

With evolving customer preferences and health-consciousness, manufacturers are extensively trying to bring polylysine innovations to enhance their market position. Their motive is to increase consumer acceptance and diversify product portfolios, from offering new formulations of polylysine with added components to boost efficacy in preventing microbial proliferation and deterioration.

Among the various forms of polylysine, the powdered form is most widely used for its added benefits, such as ease of handling due to lower weight during transport and longer shelf life. These properties help to meet the requirements of both manufacturers and consumers, resulting in polylysine's extensive use in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

As brands invest in research and development, polylysine's versatility and usefulness are likely to increase its necessity as a natural preservative across numerous industries. Similarly, increasing the adoption of polylysine in biomedical applications will likely foster market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global market for polylysine is projected to total US$ 1920.1 million in 2034.

in 2034. Based on form, the powdered polylysine segment will likely have a total valuation of US$ 1,673.1 million by 2034.

by 2034. By application, the food and beverage segment is set to reach a valuation of US$ 696.3 million by 2034.

by 2034. Sales in China are projected to soar at a robust CAGR of 11.7% through 2034.

are projected to soar at a robust CAGR of through 2034. The United States market is estimated to be valued at US$ 475.5 million in 2034.

"Polylysine, which is utilized in several end-use industries, is expected to have increased sales due to the growing demand for healthy and organic components. Market leaders will be the ones that offer competitive pricing or develop new product formulations with enhanced specificity and functionality." says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Who is Winning?

Top manufacturers of polylysine listed in the report include Merck & Co., Inc., Jiangsu Yiming Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Thomas Scientific, JNC Corporation, Siveele B.V., Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Ensince, Okuna Chemical Industries Co., Nanjing Shineking Biotech Co., Ltd., and Zhangshu Lion Biotechnology Co., Ltd., among others.

Due to the increasing customer demand for polylysine, various players are working on providing polylysine at the best possible price. They have opted for newer production strategies to position them in the market better and increase their production capacity while expanding their regional presence. These manufacturers are diversifying their product portfolios and using strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to stay ahead in the polylysine market and gain profit.

For instance,

In August 2023 , Thomas Scientific completed the acquisition of Quintana Supply. This acquisition expanded the company's national footprint while also enhancing its ability to deliver goods and services in the advanced technology and industrial segments.

Get More Valuable Insights into the Global Polylysine Market

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the global polylysine market, presenting historical demand data for the years 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the years 2024 to 2034. The study categorizes valuable insights on the global polylysine market based on form (powder and liquid) and application (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, personal care, pet food, and animal feed) across seven key regions.

