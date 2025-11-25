Polymarket Receives CFTC Approval of Amended Order of Designation, Enabling Intermediated U.S. Market Access

Approval Positions Polymarket for U.S. Return Under a Fully Regulated Exchange Structure

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market, today announced that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC") has issued an Amended Order of Designation, permitting Polymarket to operate an intermediated trading platform subject to the full set of requirements applicable to federally regulated U.S. exchanges.

With this approval, Polymarket will be able to onboard brokerages and customers directly and facilitate trading on U.S. venues. Polymarket is now permitted to introduce intermediated access, enabling users to trade through FCMs and leverage traditional market infrastructure, custody, and reporting channels.

"People rely on Polymarket because we provide clarity where there is confusion and accountability where there is ambiguity," said Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket. "This approval allows us to operate in a way that reflects the maturity and transparency that the U.S. regulatory framework demands. We're grateful for the constructive engagement with the CFTC and look forward to continuing to demonstrate leadership as a regulated U.S. exchange."

As part of the amended order, Polymarket has developed enhanced surveillance systems, market supervision policies, clearing procedures, and part-16 regulatory reporting capabilities. Polymarket will implement additional rules, policies, and processes applicable to intermediated trading prior to official launch.

Polymarket remains subject to all provisions of the Commodity Exchange Act and applicable CFTC regulations governing Designated Contract Markets, including self-regulatory obligations.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, billions of dollars of predictions have been made so far on Polymarket in 2025.

Media Contacts

[email protected]

SOURCE Polymarket