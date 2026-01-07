Polymatech Electronics Debuts Breakthrough High-Power UV LED Platform at CES 2026, Accelerating Mercury-Free Industrial Curing in the United States

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymatech Electronics, a producer of advanced opto-semiconductor solutions, today announced the U.S. introduction of its high-power UVA LED platform engineered for ultra-fast industrial curing. The technology was demonstrated on Day 1 of CES 2026 at Booth 8600A in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The platform delivers sub-one-second curing performance for UV-sensitive inks, adhesives, coatings, resins, and electronics solder masks while operating at significantly lower energy consumption than conventional mercury vapor lamps. By eliminating mercury, ozone generation, and harmful spectral emissions, Polymatech's LED solution supports safer, sustainable manufacturing for American industry.

"U.S. manufacturers are seeking faster throughput with predictable operating cost," said Eswara Rao Nandam, Chief Executive Officer of Polymatech Electronics. "Our UV LED architecture provides precision wavelength control and high photon flux in a compact, reliable form factor that enables OEMs and distributors to upgrade existing curing equipment without mercury-based infrastructure."

Technical Differentiation

COB emitter array exceeding 150 W/cm²

Precision spectral tuning at 395–405 nm UVA

Thermal stability for continuous production lines

Operational life beyond 50,000 hours

Retrofit compatibility with industrial curing systems

U.S. Vertical Applications

Digital and label printing

Automotive coatings and refinishing

Electronics manufacturing and PCB assembly

Additive and 3D resin printing

Medical device bonding and surface finishing

Polymatech has initiated pilot production at its Chennai facility with commercial availability for the United States targeted in Q1 2026 through OEM and authorized distributor channels. The company is inviting American partners to participate in evaluation programs following CES demonstrations.

About Polymatech Electronics

Polymatech Electronics develops compound semiconductor and LED technologies for industrial and specialty applications with operations in India and Singapore. The company focuses on energy-efficient, mercury-free alternatives for global manufacturing ecosystems.

Media Contact - [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2475172/5707057/Polymatech_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Polymatech