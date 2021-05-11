Polymath Adds Tokenise and Saxon Advisors as Node Operators on Institutional-Grade Polymesh Blockchain

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymath, the leading security token platform, today announced new node operators working to secure its institutional-grade, purpose-built blockchain. Tokenise, an end-to-end tokenization provider that manages a global security token exchange, and Saxon Advisors, a London-based, digital asset corporate finance advisory firm have teamed up to operate nodes on Polymath's Polymesh blockchain. Both Saxon Advisors' and Tokenise's node is run and managed by Saxon Advisors' staking division, which offers professional staking services on promising PoS networks.

Polymesh is an institutional-grade permissioned blockchain created by Polymath specifically for regulated assets. Transactions involving securities need to be determined by known, trusted entities. Purpose-built for securities, Polymesh relies on verified capital market participants that meet specific criteria to validate transactions as node operators.

Tokenise offers investors and issuers a self-service digital interface that provides 24/7 direct market access to the Tokenise Stock Exchange, which is used for capital raising, primary issuance, secondary trading, clearing, settlement and registration of tokenized securities.

"We expect Polymesh to become ubiquitous in the security token space, so getting involved by running a node is a no-brainer for us," said Mike Kessler, CEO and Founder of Tokenise. "Security tokens have been tried on other blockchains with varying levels of success, and factors such as gas fees and the principles of anonymity meant it was always a difficult proposition. With Polymesh we can move beyond those challenges."

UK-based Saxon Advisors was founded in 2018 in order to institutionalise the capital raising process for digital asset companies. Since then, it has acted as the lead advisor on more than $100m worth of transactions, for projects that range from Layer 1 blockchains and dapps to cryptocurrency wallets and custody providers.

"We're delighted to be playing our part in the launch of Polymesh and the evolution of the security token market generally," added Ultan Miller, Managing Partner at Saxon Advisors. "It's time for blockchain to be adopted as an institutional solution to drive efficiency and create new revenue streams. As strong advocates of Polymesh and the way it's designed to bring institutions on board with security tokens, we're committed to connecting more financial services companies to the chain and helping to realize the network's full potential."

Polymesh streamlines antiquated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving regulatory challenges with public infrastructure around identity, compliance, confidentiality, and governance through key design principles built into the chain. Polymesh is currently in the testnet phase in advance of its mainnet launch, and users can access the chain by participating in the Alcyone testnet. The testnet does not involve real assets.

"Digitizing securities on the blockchain can bring about a huge leap in the efficiency and liquidity of capital markets," said William Vaz-Jones, Director, Partnership Development at Polymath. "Polymesh has been purpose-built to facilitate the institutional adoption of blockchain as a tool to better manage the flow and accessibility of regulated assets. We're encouraged by the range of market participants who have shown support for Polymesh and are delighted to have players like Tokenise and Saxon working on the chain."

About Polymath

Polymath makes it easy to create, issue, and manage security tokens on the blockchain. More than 200 tokens have been deployed using our Ethereum-based solution and we are now in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built specifically for regulated assets. It streamlines antiquated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving the inherent challenges with public infrastructure around identity, compliance, confidentiality, and governance.

Watch this 2-minute demo to see the process of issuing a token on our new purpose-built blockchain, Polymesh, in action, or visit https://polymath.network to learn more.

About Tokenise

Tokenise has been established to create a full end-to-end service, from issuance of tokenised securities, trading and brokerage services to settlement and depository. Tokenise Stock Exchange is a fully regulated entity established in Barbados and authorised by the FSC to launch its digital stock exchange. This will democratise the securities industry by tokenising assets that have previously been inaccessible, illiquid or unavailable to a global community of investors and issuers. It will set the global standard for security token issuances, and operate the world's first dedicated, multi-jurisdictional global single order book. Their broker at Tokenise.io is now taking registration on the platform in readiness for our full launch.

About Saxon Advisors

Saxon Advisors is a London-based, corporate finance advisory firm that specialises in blockchain and crypto-asset related transactions. It was founded in 2018 in order to institutionalise the capital raising process for digital asset companies. Since then, it has acted as the lead advisor on more than $100m worth of transactions, for projects that range from Layer 1 blockchains and dapps to cryptocurrency wallets and custody providers. The company has three principal business lines (1) Corporate Advisory (2) Capital and Fundraising (3) Network Participation.

Polymath is not a broker-dealer, funding portal, trading platform or otherwise engaged in the business of trading in securities or providing advisory services regarding the issuance, buying or selling of securities. Polymath is not making any recommendation or giving any advice with respect to any company or proposal discussed in this communication.

