Polymath and CrowdEngine Team Up to Offer Complete Token Issuance Solution

SALT LAKE CITY, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymath, the leading security token platform, has teamed up with CrowdEngine , a white-label issuance platform, to enable Polymath issuers to easily and quickly onboard investors for security token offerings.

Polymath

By leveraging CrowdEngine with Polymath, issuers can launch a compliant security token offering platform in weeks instead of months, allowing issuers to quickly onboard investors and begin raising capital. CrowdEngine includes integrations with the best KYC/AML, escrow, payment, and investor accreditation providers, and has hundreds of features built around their Compliance Engine™ technology.

"CrowdEngine is a proven solution that has been providing fundraising and investor management tools since 2014," said Graeme Moore, Head of Tokenization at Polymath. "CrowdEngine provides Polymath issuers with a ready-to-market website for onboarding investors, which is very exciting to us, and very important to our issuers."

"Our partnership with Polymath supports our mission of serving the rapidly growing security token market and gives Polymath token promoters a proven, affordable path to launch," said Jim Borzilleri, CEO of CrowdEngine. "While we help ensure our clients execute compliant offerings, Polymath gives issuers the tools they need to easily issue securities on the blockchain and be secondary market-ready with the ST-20 token standard."

CrowdEngine's white-label solution provides Polymath issuers with their own branded token sale site, live in weeks with out-of-the-box functionality including BTC/ERC-20 wallet address whitelisting, KYC and ID verification in 190 countries, investor accreditation, document signing, and BTC/ETH/USD payment options. Organizations interested in learning how CrowdEngine and Polymath work together can get more information at http://www.crowdengine.com .

About CrowdEngine

CrowdEngine ( http://www.crowdengine.com ) is a leading provider of fintech solutions that has been providing token sale solutions since 2017. CrowdEngine supports all offering types including Reg. D, Reg. S, Reg. A+, and Reg. CF, as well as BTC/ERC-20 payments & escrow, KYC/AML, and investor accreditation. CrowdEngine increases speed to market and compliance while reducing startup costs.

About Polymath

Polymath ( https://polymath.network ) is a decentralized platform that makes it easy to create and manage security tokens. The platform simplifies the complex technical challenges of creating a security token and aims to bring the multi-trillion dollar financial securities market to the blockchain.

