Polymath Grows Polymesh Blockchain Node Operators with Scrypt Asset Management AG

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrypt Asset Management AG ("Scrypt"), a Swiss company that provides institutional investment solutions for digital assets, is now running an authoring node on the new Polymesh blockchain.

Polymesh, currently in testnet phase, is an institutional-grade blockchain specifically for regulated securities that was purpose-built by Polymath to address the regulatory gaps in existing blockchains such as Ethereum. Polymesh's specificity gives it and the applications built on top an advantage in meeting capital markets requirements - particularly around identity, compliance, confidentiality, and governance.

Differing from general-purpose blockchains, Polymesh requires its node operators to be known, trusted, and verified capital markets participants. This approach removes the issues that occur when on-chain transactions are confirmed by pseudonymous entities in unknown jurisdictions, which is why Polymath views companies like Scrypt as ideal participants in its network.

"Institutions are increasingly turning to blockchain, be this for increased operational efficiency and infrastructure, or in their search for new sources of yield," said Sylvan Martin, Chief Operating Officer at Scrypt. "Polymesh provides strong foundations that will play a critical role in helping blockchain companies meet the needs of capital markets and their participants. We're excited to be a core component of their network and look forward to working together."

Founded in 2018 by a young team with experience in digital assets and blockchain, Scrypt was one of the first regulated Swiss companies to provide institutional investment solutions for digital assets. Scrypt aims to promote the growing decentralization of finance so investors can access and create value in a transparent, trustless, and immutable ecosystem.

"The team at Scrypt brings a wealth of expertise and experience in cryptocurrency investment and trading solutions," said Chris Housser, Interim CEO at Polymath. "We're delighted to have Scrypt join our growing node operator network for Polymesh."

About Scrypt Swiss

Scrypt is a Swiss investment firm providing solutions for institutions to gain exposure to Digital Assets. We offer bespoke liquidity and execution through our 24/7 Trading Platform, as well as innovative investment products through our Asset Management services.

We are building the next-gen infrastructure to securely trade, hedge, store, and earn yield on your Crypto.

About Polymath

Polymath makes it easy to create, issue, and manage security tokens on the blockchain. More than 200 security tokens have been deployed using our Ethereum-based solution and we are now in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built specifically for regulated assets. It streamlines antiquated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving the inherent challenges with public infrastructure around identity, compliance, confidentiality, and governance.

Watch this 2-minute demo to see the process of issuing a token on our new purpose-built blockchain, Polymesh, in action, or visit https://polymath.network to learn more.

Polymath is not a broker-dealer, funding portal, trading platform or otherwise engaged in the business of trading in securities or providing advisory services regarding the issuance, buying or selling of securities. Polymath is not making any recommendation or giving any advice with respect to any company or proposal discussed in this communication.

