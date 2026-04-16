Polymath Partners with Africa123 to Bring Tokenized Land Infrastructure to Global Capital Markets

Partnership explores tokenizing 400M+ sqm of African land to unlock global capital flows and power next-generation urban infrastructure

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Polymath, a leading provider of institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure, today announced a strategic collaboration with Africa123, a pan-African land and infrastructure platform, to explore the tokenization of large-scale land assets across the African continent.

Image Courtesy of Polymath (CNW Group/Polymath)

The partnership represents a bold step toward connecting one of the world's largest undercapitalized asset classes — land — with next-generation financial infrastructure. Africa123 controls a strategic landbank exceeding 400 million square meters across multiple jurisdictions, with a 25-year pipeline of regenerative urban development projects designed to deliver housing, infrastructure, and economic growth at scale. According to Martin Halford, CEO of Polymath:

"Africa's next generation of infrastructure needs new ways to attract capital that are transparent, trusted, and open to global investors. By working with Africa123, we have a chance to show how tokenization can connect major land development opportunities with long-term investment in a more efficient and accountable way."

Through this collaboration, Polymath and Africa123 will explore the development of a land-backed digital treasury model, enabling large-scale land assets to be:

structured to institutional standards

digitized and governed on blockchain infrastructure

made accessible to global pools of long-term capital

Africa is entering one of the most significant urbanization cycles in modern history, with its population projected to reach 2.4 billion by 2063, including over 1.5 billion people living in cities. Meeting this demand will require entirely new models of capital formation.

Africa123's approach centers on Regenerative SMARTER Urban-Ecosystem (RSU) city-building, large-scale developments designed to integrate housing, infrastructure, and socio-economic systems into cohesive, investable platforms. Polymath's role is to provide the underlying infrastructure that supports this transition.

Together, Polymath and Africa123 aim to:

bring institutional-grade structuring and governance to land assets

enhance transparency through blockchain-based systems

enable access to global capital markets

support real-economy outcomes, including housing, infrastructure, and job creation

The collaboration will initially focus on evaluating technical, regulatory, and commercial frameworks required to support large-scale tokenization initiatives. According to Gita Goven, Chairperson of Africa123:

"Africa123 has established land access, partnerships, and a regenerative city-building framework that unlocks Africa's long-term urban infrastructure opportunity at scale.

Our collaboration with Polymath represents a critical step in transforming land and urban infrastructure into a transparent, well-governed, and globally investable platform.

We believe Africa is not only investable — but essential to the future of global real estate allocation."

While much of the digital asset market has focused on financial speculation, this partnership reflects a different thesis: that blockchain's most important role is in restructuring real-world assets at a global scale. By applying institutional-grade infrastructure to land and urban development, Polymath and Africa123 are exploring a model that could redefine how capital flows into emerging markets.

The collaboration will begin with a structured discovery and feasibility phase, evaluating jurisdictions, asset classes, regulatory pathways, and go-to-market strategy before progressing toward potential pilot implementations. Africa123 is actively engaging with global institutional partners and will provide access to detailed materials, including asset-level data, governance frameworks, and implementation models.

About Polymath

Polymath builds enterprise-grade infrastructure for the issuance, compliance, and lifecycle management of tokenized securities and real-world assets, enabling institutions to create and manage digital financial products across global markets.

About Africa123

Africa123 is a pan-African land and infrastructure platform focused on unlocking the value of land through structured, transparent, and investment-grade development. Its mandate is to deliver scalable urban ecosystems aligned with global sustainability and economic development frameworks.

SOURCE Polymath