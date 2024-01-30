Polymedco Joins CancerX to Accelerate Innovation in Cancer Detection and Diagnosis

CORTLANDT MANOR, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymedco, a leading provider of best-in-class colorectal cancer screening and early detection solutions, is proud to announce its membership in CancerX, a public-private partnership founded as part of the White House's Cancer Moonshot initiative. CancerX is an exclusive network of industry leaders, researchers, and innovators dedicated to advancing the field of cancer research and diagnostics.

Polymedco's partnership with CancerX reflects both organizations' commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and excellence in the pursuit of earlier cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment.

"Polymedco is honored to join CancerX and work alongside some of the brightest minds in healthcare and innovative companies. This partnership is a significant step toward Polymedco's ultimate goal of saving more lives through broader awareness and expansion of affordable testing to enable early cancer detection." said Doug White CEO at Polymedco.

As a member, Polymedco looks forward to contributing to the goal of saving more lives through early detection, by working to help expand access to screening and support patients and caregivers.

"We're pleased to partner with Polymedco, as part of CancerX, in applying digital innovation to the fight against cancer," said Doug Mirsky, Vice President, Digital Medicine Society. "Through this powerful public-private partnership with our government partners and CancerX members, like Polymedco, we are uniquely suited to address challenges that are impossible for other efforts to impact and deliver demonstrable improvements to people living with and surviving cancer."

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Polymedco's commitment to making early detection more effective, accessible, and affordable. By collaborating with other influential members of CancerX, Polymedco will actively work to drive progress in the development of advanced diagnostic tools and methodologies. Together, we will unleash the power of innovation to fight cancer.

About Polymedco:
Polymedco partners with healthcare systems, payors, providers, and reference labs to develop best-in-class screening and early detection programs that can help identify life-threatening diseases earlier. Polymedco is proud to offer a portfolio of products with exceptional performance, robust clinical evidence, and user-friendly design.

About CancerX:
CancerX is a public-private partnership founded to boost innovation in the fight against cancer. Co-hosted by the Moffitt Cancer Center and Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), alongside the Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH), it convenes the many diverse stakeholders needed to unleash the power of innovation to reduce the burden of cancer for everyone. 

