Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market size to increase by USD 3.9 billion from 2023 to 2028; Ashland Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE and more among key companies | Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

07 Nov, 2023, 13:45 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market size is expected to grow by USD 3.9 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 16.84% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising demand for polymer excipients is notably driving the polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market. However, factors such as high switching cost may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Copovidone, HPMC, Polymethacrylates, HPMCAS, and Others), Technology (Solid dispersion technology and Particle size reduction technology), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market 2024-2028
We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market including Ashland Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Colorcon Inc., Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, GATTEFOSSE SAS, Innophos Holdings Inc., JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, Kerry Group Plc, Merck KGaA, Roquette Freres SA, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, The Lubrizol Corp., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG. 

Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Ashland Inc.: The company offers polymer based solubility enhancement excipients such as viatel bioresorbable polymers and aqualon BET sodium carboxymethylcellulose.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

  • Type
    The copovidone segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Copovidone is a pharmaceutical product composed of a combination of 1-vinyl-2-pyrrolidone and vinyl acetate in a 3:2 weight ratio. This substance presents itself as a spray-dried powder, typically appearing as a white or yellowish-white powder. Its exceptional binding capacity makes it a preferred choice as a binding agent for direct compression tablet manufacturing. Furthermore, copovidone's viscosity and hygroscopic qualities make it an excellent excipient for medications that are sensitive to moisture. Additionally, copovidone exhibits a prolonged shelf life, exceeding three years when stored in airtight containers. Consequently, due to these advantageous properties, the demand for copovidone is expected to rise during the forecast period.                                                 
  • Geography 
    North America is estimated to account for 31% of the global market growth during the forecast period. 

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market companies

Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.84%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 3.9 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

15.55

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

ToC:

Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

