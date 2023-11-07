Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market size to increase by USD 3.9 billion from 2023 to 2028; Ashland Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE and more among key companies | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market size is expected to grow by USD 3.9 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 16.84% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising demand for polymer excipients is notably driving the polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market. However, factors such as high switching cost may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Copovidone, HPMC, Polymethacrylates, HPMCAS, and Others), Technology (Solid dispersion technology and Particle size reduction technology), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market 2024-2028

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market including Ashland Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Colorcon Inc., Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, GATTEFOSSE SAS, Innophos Holdings Inc., JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, Kerry Group Plc, Merck KGaA, Roquette Freres SA, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, The Lubrizol Corp., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG.

Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Ashland Inc.: The company offers polymer based solubility enhancement excipients such as viatel bioresorbable polymers and aqualon BET sodium carboxymethylcellulose.

Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Type

The copovidone segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Copovidone is a pharmaceutical product composed of a combination of 1-vinyl-2-pyrrolidone and vinyl acetate in a 3:2 weight ratio. This substance presents itself as a spray-dried powder, typically appearing as a white or yellowish-white powder. Its exceptional binding capacity makes it a preferred choice as a binding agent for direct compression tablet manufacturing. Furthermore, copovidone's viscosity and hygroscopic qualities make it an excellent excipient for medications that are sensitive to moisture. Additionally, copovidone exhibits a prolonged shelf life, exceeding three years when stored in airtight containers. Consequently, due to these advantageous properties, the demand for copovidone is expected to rise during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for 31% of the global market growth during the forecast period.

Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market companies

Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.84% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 3.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

