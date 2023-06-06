Polymer Fillers Market size to grow by USD 10,554.04 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing use of inorganic fillers in composites to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polymer fillers market size is estimated to increase by USD 10,554.04 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 3.64% during the forecast period. The increasing use of inorganic fillers in composites is a major factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Apart from decreasing the cost of polymers, fillers also enhance performance in ways that cannot be achieved by the resin and reinforcement components. They enhance mechanical properties as well as fire and smoke performance by reducing the organic content in composite laminates. Furthermore, filled resins exhibit less shrinkage than unfilled resins, which improves the dimensional accuracy of molded parts. Moreover, the thermosetting resin sector of the composite industry has been benefiting from filler properties for years. Hence, such factors drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polymer Fillers Market 2023-2027

Polymer fillers market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global polymer fillers market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer polymer fillers in the market are 20 Microns Ltd., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Cabot Corp., Covia Holdings LLC, Formosa Plastics Corp., GESTORA CATALANA DE RESIDUOS SLU, Hoffmann Mineral GmbH, Imerys S.A., J M Huber Corp., Jay Minerals, Karntner Montanindustrie GmbH, Luossavaara Kiirunavaara AB, Merit Polymers, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Omya International AG, Quartz Works GmbH, RAG Stiftung, Solvay SA, and Toray Industries Inc. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Cabot Corp. - The company offers polymer fillers such as SPHERON 4000, and STERLING 1120.

The company offers polymer fillers such as SPHERON 4000, and STERLING 1120. Covia Holdings LLC - The company offers polymer fillers such as HIFILL N, MINBLOC HC, IMSIL, and SNOBRITE.

The company offers polymer fillers such as HIFILL N, MINBLOC HC, IMSIL, and SNOBRITE. Formosa Plastics Corp. - The company offers polymer fillers such as chlor Alkali, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Suspension PVC, and Specialty PVC.

The company offers polymer fillers such as chlor Alkali, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Suspension PVC, and Specialty PVC. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Polymer Fillers Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (building and construction, automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial, and others), type (inorganic fillers and organic fillers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the building and construction segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing use of inorganic fillers in composites, the construction industry, and the building segments drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, carbon nanofillers, such as carbon nanotubes and graphite, and inorganic fillers, such as calcium carbonate, magnesium hydroxide, talc, and mica, are used in polymer or cement composites to enhance their chemical properties. Hence, such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global polymer fillers market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global polymer fillers market.

APAC is estimated to account for 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional growth can be attributed to factors such as the growing packaging industry and increasing agricultural activities across the region. Other driving factors include the rising number of e-commerce companies. Hence, such factors will drive the demand for polymer fillers from the packaging industry during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Polymer Fillers Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

New product developments are some of the primary trends fueling the global polymer fillers market growth.

Several companies have developed new and innovative products for use in many end-user industries, such as paint and coatings.

For instance, Fulfill E-325 is a new product introduced by Minerals Technologies for use in paper mills in Europe . This technology innovates to be delivered to a papermaking plant in Europe , which is the fifth agreement signed by the company.

. This technology innovates to be delivered to a papermaking plant in , which is the fifth agreement signed by the company. Furthermore, the technology will provide significant cost savings in reducing fiber consumption by increasing precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) filler usage by nearly 20%.

Moreover, products such as ImerSilk, developed by Imerys, have advantages such as high opacity and good color properties; the product also reduces formulation costs.

Hence, such trends influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Volatility in raw material prices is a major challenge for the growth of the global polymer fillers market.

Fluctuations in the prices of crude oil, which is used to produce some of the chemicals used in the manufacture of fillers, impact the cost of raw materials in the polymer fillers market.

In order to mitigate the impact of raw material price volatility, companies in the polymer fillers market often employ various strategies. The strategies include hedging, diversifying their sources of raw materials, and optimizing their supply chain management to ensure timely delivery of materials at the best possible prices.

Furthermore, the prices of raw materials used in polymer fillers, such as minerals, chemicals, and natural fibers, are subject to various factors, including supply and demand, geopolitical issues, and environmental regulations.

Hence, the volatility in raw material prices is a challenge that the polymer fillers market must navigate to ensure profitability and sustainability during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!



What are the key data covered in this Polymer Fillers Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the polymer fillers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the polymer fillers market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the polymer fillers market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of polymer fillers market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The polymer binder market size is expected to increase by USD 12.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.22%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers polymer binder market segmentation by application (architectural coatings, adhesives and sealants, textile and carpets, paper and board, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing use of polymer binders in coating formulation is notably driving the polymer binder market growth.

The heat resistant polymer market size is expected to increase by USD 8.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers heat-resistant polymer market segmentation by end-user (transportation, electronics and electrical, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for fluoropolymers across end-users is notably driving the heat-resistant polymer market growth.

Polymer Fillers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,554.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 20 Microns Ltd., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Cabot Corp., Covia Holdings LLC, Formosa Plastics Corp., GESTORA CATALANA DE RESIDUOS SLU, Hoffmann Mineral GmbH, Imerys S.A., J M Huber Corp., Jay Minerals, Karntner Montanindustrie GmbH, Luossavaara Kiirunavaara AB, Merit Polymers, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Omya International AG, Quartz Works GmbH, RAG Stiftung, Solvay SA, and Toray Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global polymer fillers market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global polymer fillers market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Inorganic fillers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Inorganic fillers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Inorganic fillers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Inorganic fillers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Inorganic fillers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Organic fillers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Organic fillers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Organic fillers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Organic fillers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Organic fillers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Cabot Corp.

Exhibit 123: Cabot Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Cabot Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Cabot Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Cabot Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Covia Holdings LLC

Exhibit 127: Covia Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: Covia Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Covia Holdings LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Formosa Plastics Corp.

Exhibit 130: Formosa Plastics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Formosa Plastics Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Formosa Plastics Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 GESTORA CATALANA DE RESIDUOS SLU

Exhibit 133: GESTORA CATALANA DE RESIDUOS SLU - Overview



Exhibit 134: GESTORA CATALANA DE RESIDUOS SLU - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: GESTORA CATALANA DE RESIDUOS SLU - Key offerings

12.7 Hoffmann Mineral GmbH

Exhibit 136: Hoffmann Mineral GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 137: Hoffmann Mineral GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Hoffmann Mineral GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 Imerys S.A.

Exhibit 139: Imerys S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Imerys S.A. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Imerys S.A. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Imerys S.A. - Segment focus

12.9 J M Huber Corp.

Exhibit 143: J M Huber Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: J M Huber Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: J M Huber Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Jay Minerals

Exhibit 146: Jay Minerals - Overview



Exhibit 147: Jay Minerals - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Jay Minerals - Key offerings

12.11 Karntner Montanindustrie GmbH

Exhibit 149: Karntner Montanindustrie GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 150: Karntner Montanindustrie GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Karntner Montanindustrie GmbH - Key offerings

12.12 Luossavaara Kiirunavaara AB

Exhibit 152: Luossavaara Kiirunavaara AB - Overview



Exhibit 153: Luossavaara Kiirunavaara AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Luossavaara Kiirunavaara AB - Key offerings

12.13 Mississippi Lime Co.

Exhibit 155: Mississippi Lime Co. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Mississippi Lime Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Mississippi Lime Co. - Key offerings

12.14 Quartz Works GmbH

Exhibit 158: Quartz Works GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 159: Quartz Works GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Quartz Works GmbH - Key offerings

12.15 RAG Stiftung

Exhibit 161: RAG Stiftung - Overview



Exhibit 162: RAG Stiftung - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: RAG Stiftung - Key offerings

12.16 Solvay SA

Exhibit 164: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 165: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 167: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Solvay SA - Segment focus

12.17 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 169: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio