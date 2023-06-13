Polymer Fillers Market size to grow by USD 10,554.04 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing use of inorganic fillers in composites to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polymer fillers market size is set to grow by USD 10,554.04 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of over 3.64%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polymer Fillers Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as the usage of nanofillers in polymers, the increasing use of inorganic fillers in composites, and the increasing demand for electrical and electronic components will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The polymer fillers market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Polymer Fillers Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Building And Construction



Automotive



Electrical And Electronics



Industrial



Others

Type

Inorganic Fillers



Organic Fillers

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the building and construction segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing use of inorganic fillers in composites is a major factor driving the growth of the polymer fillers market in the building and construction segment. Reinforced cement contains composites, which, in turn, require fillers to modify their properties. Epoxy resins, expanded polystyrene, polyurethane, and PVC are used in the construction industry. Carbon nanofillers, such as carbon nanotubes and graphite, and inorganic fillers, such as calcium carbonate, magnesium hydroxide, talc, and mica, are used in polymer or cement composites to enhance their chemical properties. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Polymer Fillers Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of these vendors include 20 Microns Ltd., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Cabot Corp., Covia Holdings LLC, Formosa Plastics Corp., GESTORA CATALANA DE RESIDUOS SLU, Hoffmann Mineral GmbH, Imerys S.A., J M Huber Corp., Jay Minerals, Karntner Montanindustrie GmbH, Luossavaara Kiirunavaara AB, Merit Polymers, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Omya International AG, Quartz Works GmbH, RAG Stiftung, Solvay SA, and Toray Industries Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings

Cabot Corp . - The company offers polymer fillers such as SPHERON 4000, and STERLING 1120.

. The company offers polymer fillers such as SPHERON 4000, and STERLING 1120. Covia Holdings LLC - The company offers polymer fillers such as HIFILL N, MINBLOC HC, IMSIL, SNOBRITE.

The company offers polymer fillers such as HIFILL N, MINBLOC HC, IMSIL, SNOBRITE. Hoffmann Mineral GmbH - The company offers polymer fillers such as GLOXIL IM16K A, GLOXIL IM16K MAM, GLOXIL SF 91 A, and GLOXIL WW SL.

Market trends such as increasing demand for lightweight materials are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as Volatility in raw material prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Polymer Fillers Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing use of inorganic fillers in composites is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Not only do fillers lower the cost of polymers, but they also enhance performance in ways that cannot be achieved by the resin and reinforcement components. However, by decreasing the organic content in composite laminates, fillers improve mechanical properties as well as fire and smoke performance. Filled resins show less shrinkage than unfilled resins, which enhances the dimensional accuracy of moulded parts. The impact of inorganic fillers on composite properties largely depends on factors such as size, shape, content, surface characteristics, aspect ratio, and dispersion of the fillers. Generally, the addition of inorganic fillers to polymeric materials enhances mechanical properties, mainly stiffness and dimensional stability of filled composites. Hence, the demand for inorganic fillers is estimated to increase the demand for the polymer filler market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

New product developments are the primary trend shaping the global market growth. Fulfil E-325 is a new product that is introduced by Minerals Technologies for use in paper mills in Europe. This technology has been innovated to be delivered to a papermaking plant in Europe, which is the fifth agreement signed by the company and this technology will provide significant cost savings in reducing fibre consumption by increasing precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) filler usage by nearly 20%. But many companies have developed innovative products for use in many end-user industries, such as paint and coatings. Some of the products are new yield integrated process technology that converts a papermaking waste stream into a usable filler. Products such as ImerSilk, developed by Imerys, have advantages such as high opacity and good colour properties; the product also reduces formulation costs. Therefore, the polymer filler market will grow slowly during the forecast period.

Major Challenge

Volatility in raw material prices is a major challenge impeding the growth of the global polymer fillers market. Factors such as the prices of raw materials used in polymer fillers, such as minerals, chemicals, and natural fibres, are subject to various factors, such as geopolitical issues, supply and demand, and environmental regulations. For Instance, changes in the availability of minerals such as calcium carbonate, talc, and silica, which are commonly used as fillers, can lead to price volatility in the market. However, volatility in the prices of crude oil, which is used to produce some of the chemicals used in the manufacture of fillers, can also influence the cost of raw materials in the polymer fillers market. To reduce the impact of raw material price volatility, companies in the polymer fillers market often employ various strategies such as hedging, diversifying their sources of raw materials, and optimizing their supply chain management to ensure timely delivery of materials at the best possible prices. Hence, the volatility in raw material prices is a challenge that the polymer fillers market must navigate to assure profitability and sustainability during the forecast period.

Polymer Fillers Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist polymer fillers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polymer fillers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the polymer fillers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polymer fillers market vendors

The plastic fillers market share is expected to increase by 5,571.52 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers plastic fillers market segmentation by application (inorganic fillers and organic fillers), type (automotive, electrical and electronics, building and construction, packaging, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The stringent environmental regulations are one of the major drivers impacting the plastic fillers market growth.

The Superabsorbent polymers market share in North America is expected to increase by USD 830.87 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the superabsorbent polymers market in North America segmentation by application (baby diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene, agriculture, and others) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico). One of the key factors driving the superabsorbent polymers market growth in North America is the rapid adoption of baby diapers in the region due to growing hygiene concerns and the entry of new players in the market

Polymer Fillers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,554.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 20 Microns Ltd., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Cabot Corp., Covia Holdings LLC, Formosa Plastics Corp., GESTORA CATALANA DE RESIDUOS SLU, Hoffmann Mineral GmbH, Imerys S.A., J M Huber Corp., Jay Minerals, Karntner Montanindustrie GmbH, Luossavaara Kiirunavaara AB, Merit Polymers, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Omya International AG, Quartz Works GmbH, RAG Stiftung, Solvay SA, and Toray Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

