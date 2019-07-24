Polymer Foams Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Polymer Foams Market – Overview

The report analyzes and forecasts the polymer foams market at global and regional levels.The market has been forecasted based on the volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Bn) from 2018 to 2027.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market.It covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for polymer foams during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities in the polymer foams market at the global level.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global polymer foams market.The Porter's Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein various applications of polymer foams have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global polymer foams market by segmenting it in terms of type and application.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for polymer foams in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.Key players operating in the polymer foams market include BASF SE, Covestro AG, Sealed Air Corporation, Recticel, SABIC, Rogers Corporation, and Zotefoams PLC.



These companies have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The report provides market size (in terms of value and volume) of the polymer foams market for the base year 2018 and the forecast between 2019 and 2027.



In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report.Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.



These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Global Polymer Foams Market: Segmentation

Global Polymer Foams Market by Type



Polyurethane

Polystyrene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyolefin

Others (including Ethylene Vinyl Acetate and Biodegradable Polymer Foams)

Global Polymer Foams Market by Application



Building & Construction

Packaging

Furniture

Automotive

Footwear

Others (Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Appliances)

Global Polymer Foams Market by Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the polymer foams market trends and shares from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by major players in the polymer foams market

List of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming growth opportunities for the polymer foams market at global, regional, and country levels

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of major players to help understand the market competition level

Porter's Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions.



