Polymer Market to Generate USD 946.9 Billion Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the polymer market had a total size of USD 589.9 billion, and it is predicted to hit USD 946.9 billion by 2030, progressing at a rate of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030, according to the report of P&S Intelligence.

This is mainly ascribed to the snowballing demand for plastics in several sectors, including electronics, automotive, and packaging. This is credited to their strength, transparency, easy manufacturing, flexibility, low weight, low cost, and better resistance to biological degradation and physical aging.

Burgeoning Lightweight Material Usage Offers Lucrative Opportunities

The acceptance of lightweight materials as a replacement for conventional materials, including metals and ceramics, has increased in the automotive and other sectors. This can be credited to their striking chemical, mechanical, and electrical properties, including corrosion and optical resistance, insulation, high strength-to-weight ratio, and elasticity.

Moreover, it is understood that an approximately 10% decrease in the weight of vehicles brings about a significant reduction in the consumption of fuel, which is why the adoption of polymers in automobiles is increasing rapidly.

In 2021, the thermoplastics category held the largest share, of 69.2%. This is credited to the growing demand for thermoplastics in the food industry because of their high mechanical strength, ease of manufacturing, and cost-effectiveness.

APAC Is Major Revenue Generator

In 2021, APAC held a revenue share of approximately 52.4%, and it is projected to continue its dominance in the years to come. This can be ascribed to the high acceptance of polymers for several applications in the construction, agriculture, textile, automotive, packaging, and electronics and electrical industries in the APAC region.

Key applications of polymers that propel their consumption in the region are flexible bottles, film wrapping, gears, battery parts, safety helmets, bearings, cams, bushings, handles, wire and cable jacketing, and anti-corrosive seals. Moreover, the popularity of construction plastics is growing as they help reduce infrastructure expenses.

In this regard, the booming industrial, commercial, and residential construction in the region is a major driver for the polymer demand. China and India are among the biggest construction market in the world, with the rate of real estate development rising every year.

Browse detailed report on Polymer Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast Report 2030

Bio-Based Polymers Are Becoming Increasingly Popular

Plastics created from biological materials are considered bio-based. For example, natural ethylene is obtained from sugarcane and then used to make polyethylene. Bio-based polymers are perfect for reducing carbon emissions and protecting the environment.

As they are beneficial for both the packaging industry and customers, due to their ductility, low hardness, and good impact strength, several businesses are shifting toward these substitutes.

Polymer Market Report Coverage

By Type

Thermoplastics

Thermosets

Elastomers

By Base Material

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

By Application

Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Agriculture

Electrical & Electronics

Textile

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

