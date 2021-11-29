Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Size to grow by USD 2.73 bn | Global Increase in Road Construction Activities to Drive Growth | Technavio

The polymer modified bitumen market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Polymer Modified Bitumen Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Road Construction



Roofing



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Polymer Modified Bitumen Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the polymer modified bitumen market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AMT Techno, Benzene International Pte Ltd., Breedon Group plc, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Nynas AB, Ooms International BV, PJSC Gazprom Neft, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Sika AG, and Tiki Tar Industries.

The global increase in road construction activities, superior properties of polymer modified bitumen, and increased manufacturing and construction activities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as volatility in raw material prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Polymer Modified Bitumen Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our analysis, 35% of the market's growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the polymer modified bitumen market in the region. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Superior properties of polymer modified bitumen will drive the polymer modified bitumen market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Polymer Modified Bitumen Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will support polymer modified bitumen market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polymer modified bitumen market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecast on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polymer modified bitumen market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polymer modified bitumen market vendors

Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.23% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.73 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries China, US, Russian Federation, Canada, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMT Techno, Benzene International Pte Ltd., Breedon Group plc, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Nynas AB, Ooms International BV, PJSC Gazprom Neft, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Sika AG, and Tiki Tar Industries Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

