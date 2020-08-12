Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Worth $1.5 Billion by 2025 - Profiles of Key Players Arkema, Sika, and AkzoNobel Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market by Flexibility, Composition, Polymer Type (Acrylic Polymers, SBR Latex), Application (Non-Residential Buildings, Residential Buildings, Public Infrastructure) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polymer modified cementitious coatings market is estimated at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2025.



Increasing government initiatives to support infrastructure development and construction activities in emerging countries of the Asia Pacific region offer lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers of polymer modified cementitious coatings. Moreover, increasing urbanization in the emerging economies is expected to drive the growth of the market.



Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the polymer modified cementitious coatings market



The COVID-19 outbreak started from Wuhan, China has spread across all the major economies in the world. The polymer modified cementitious coatings market has significantly been impacted due to the outbreak of COVID-19 as most of the construction activities were put on hold. Trade, travel, retail, and manufacturing activities have been affected, and the production of construction chemicals has come to a standstill during the first three months of 2020 and is expected to continue till the second quarter of 2020. However, various countries have lifted lockdowns, which is expected to encourage market growth. The long-term effect of this crisis could be unprecedented and is expected to limit the growth of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market in the near future.



The overall construction industry is yet to recover from the effects of the pandemic. Improvements in economic conditions are expected to provide substantial opportunities for growth in the construction market. High growth in private commercial construction is expected to drive infrastructure developments. Public construction is estimated to witness sluggish growth as compared to residential and commercial construction. Following the impact of the outbreak, governing bodies of major countries are expected to invest in infrastructure projects to improve health and security and to reinvigorate the construction industry. The construction industry is expected to witness growth owing to rise in demand from the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Eastern Europe in the near future.



Two-component segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the polymer modified cementitious coatings market between 2020 and 2025



Two-component segment is projected to be the fastest growing composition segment in the polymer modified cementitious coatings market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to excellent resistance to water, resistance to long-term weathering, good scratch resistance, and higher water vapor permeability of the two-component polymer modified cementitious coatings. Further, the increasing demand for higher durability and flexibility is expected to drive the market for two-component polymer modified cementitious coatings.



Based on the region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the polymer modified cementitious coatings market between 2020 and 2025



The polymer modified cementitious coatings market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. China accounted for the major share of the global polymer modified cementitious coatings market in 2019, which is driving the growth of the Asia Pacific region. China, India, and Japan are the lucrative markets for polymer modified cementitious coatings in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. In addition, expansion of the residential construction sector and economic growth of countries in Asia Pacific are further fueling the growth of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market in this region.

Major companies such as Arkema S.A. (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), MAPEI S.p.A. (Italy), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), and Fosroc International Limited (UAE) , Dow, Inc. (US) and H.B. Fuller Company (US) The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Organik Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. (Turkey), Pidilite Industries Limited (India), GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (US), Berger Paints India Limited (India), W. R. Meadows, Inc. (US), Evercrete Corporation (US), Indulor Chemie GmbH (Germany), The Euclid Chemical Company (US) and among others.



Research Coverage



The report covers the polymer modified cementitious coatings market by flexibility (Flexible and non-flexible), composition (one-component and two-component), polymer type (acrylic polymers, SBR latex), application (non-residential buildings, residential buildings and public infrastructure) and by region. The study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segments. It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market

4.2 Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market, by Product Type

4.3 Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market, by Composition

4.4 Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market, by Application and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Urbanization

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Shelf-Life of Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Construction Activities in Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuations in the Availability and Prices of Raw Materials

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Industry Trends

5.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Construction Industry



6 Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market, by Composition

6.1 Introduction

6.2 One-Component

6.3 Two-Component



7 Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market, by Flexibility

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Non-Flexible

7.3 Flexible



8 Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market, by Polymer Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Acrylic Polymers

8.3 SBR Latex



9 Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Non-Residential Buildings

9.3 Residential Buildings

9.4 Public Infrastructure



10 Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 North America

10.4 Western Europe

10.5 Central & Eastern Europe

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.7 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

11.2.1 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Product Footprint

11.3.1 Star

11.3.2 Emerging Leaders

11.3.3 Pervasive

11.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.5 SME Evaluation Matrix, 2019



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Arkema SA

12.2 Sika AG

12.3 AkzoNobel N.V.

12.4 Mapei S.p.A.

12.5 Compagnie De Saint-Gobain SA

12.6 H.B. Fuller Company

12.7 Fosroc International Limited

12.8 Dow Inc.

12.9 The Lubrizol Corporation

12.1 Organik Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S.

12.11 Pidilite Industries Limited

12.12 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

12.13 Berger Paints India Limited

12.14 W. R. Meadows, Inc.

12.15 Evercrete Corporation

12.16 Indulor Chemie GmbH

12.17 the Euclid Chemical Company

12.18 Qingdao Highonour Chemical Tech Co. Ltd.

12.19 Other Key Players

12.19.1 Aquafin Inc.

12.19.2 Durock Alfacing International Limited

12.19.3 Henkel Polybit Industries Ltd.

12.19.4 Perma Construction Aids Pvt. Ltd.

12.19.5 Ozeki Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

12.19.6 Armstrong Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

12.19.7 A.B.E. Construction Chemicals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hlmp5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

