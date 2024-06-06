Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revolutionizes Rapid Disease Detection and Management

Point-of-care PCR technology shows promising opportunities and could reshape molecular diagnostics, potentially replacing rapid antigen testing in the infectious disease diagnostics market.

BOSTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics is expected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2024 to $2.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2024 through 2029."

This report offers a detailed summary of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, including an analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of key market players. It examines trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities within the market, providing insights into historical, current, and potential market sizes. The report is valuable for market players and new entrants, offering guidance on producing and licensing goods and services. It includes segmentation by product type (POC PCR analyzers, consumables) and analyte (single analyte, multi-analyte), as well as application areas like infectious diseases and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Geographical and country-level market analyses are provided for all major segments. The study details current market products in 2023, measures market size, and forecasts for 2029, and assesses competitors and their market shares for 2023.

The following factors drive the global market for polymerase chain reaction for point-of-care diagnostics:

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases: The rise in infectious diseases, such as viral and bacterial infections, has increased the demand for rapid and accurate diagnostics. PCR-based POC diagnostics provide quick results, aiding timely intervention and infection management.

Decentralization of Testing: Traditional lab-based testing is slow and logistically complex. POC PCR testing can be done closer to patients, reducing turnaround time and improving outcomes. It also enables testing in resource-limited and rural areas, and during emergencies.

Increasing Adoption of Point-of-Care Testing and Expansion: Healthcare systems globally are adopting PCR-based POC devices in clinics, emergency departments, and community health centers. This expansion improves patient care, especially for diseases needing rapid diagnosis and treatment.

Multiplexing Testing: Multiplex PCR can detect multiple pathogens or genetic markers in one test, making it efficient for diagnosing complex infections and co-infections. This enhances diagnostic efficiency and resource conservation.

Response to Pandemics: The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for rapid testing. PCR was crucial for COVID-19 diagnosis, leading to increased investment in POC PCR tests to ensure better preparedness for future pandemics.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast Period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $1.6 Billion Market Size Forecast $2.1 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2029 Segment Covered By Product Type, Analyte, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Middle East and Africa Key Market Drivers • Increasing incidence of infectious diseases • Decentralization of testing • Increasing adoption of point-of-care testing and expansion • Multiplexing testing • Response to the pandemics

Some interesting details on the global market for polymerase chain reaction for point-of-care diagnostics:

Point-of-Care Polymerase Chain Reaction (POC PCR) technology is a significant innovation in diagnostics.

It enables diagnostic tests to be conducted at the point of care rather than sending samples to centralized laboratories.

POC PCR has revolutionized diagnostic procedures by allowing rapid and on-site testing.

A single test can now detect multiple pathogens simultaneously, known as multiplex testing.

Multiplex testing offers several advantages over traditional diagnostic methods: Provides comprehensive results from a single sample. Reduces the need for multiple tests. Minimizes turnaround time for diagnosis.

If multiplex testing expands to other areas such as oncology and genetic disorders, it could disrupt the existing core laboratory molecular testing market.

The global market for polymerase chain reaction for point-of-care diagnostics market worldwide includes in-depth data and analysis addressing the following important queries:

1. What is the projected market size and growth rate of the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) for the Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market?

The global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market is projected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2023 to $2.1 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period.

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) for the Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market?

The market for polymerase chain reaction for point-of-care diagnostics is driven by numerous factors, including rising incident cases of respiratory infectious diseases such as influenza A and B, respiratory syncytial virus, sexually transmitted diseases such as Chlamydia trachomatis, gonorrhea, HIV cases. Increasing demand for multiplex testing for infectious diseases are the macro factors driving the market.

3. What segments are covered in the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) for the Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market?

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market is segmented based on the product type, by analyte, by applications, and by geographic region.

4. By Product Type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029?

The PCR POC consumables segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029.

5. Which region has the highest market share in the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) for the Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics technology market?

North America holds the highest share of the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ABBOTT

CREDO DIAGNOSTICS

BIOMEDICAL PTE. LTD.

DANAHER CORP.

F. HOFFMANN-LA

ROCHE LTD.

QIAGEN

QUANTUMDX GROUP LTD.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

VISBY MEDICAL INC.

