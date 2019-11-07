Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Global Market - Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is a novel technique which amplifies the amount of target nucleic acid in every cycle.

PCR has three steps such as denaturation, annealing and extension, which are repeated in every cycle to achieve the product. The PCR market is expected to reach $12,910.1 million by 2025 growing at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025. PCR market is segmented based on techniques, products, applications, end users and geography.



The factors driving the growth of PCR market are increasing demand for early detection of chronic diseases, increasing demand for genetic and molecular testing, high prevalence of infectious diseases, expiry of PCR patents of major players, increased investments in the field of companion diagnostics using PCR, increasing qPCR based food safety testing, technological advancements and growing demand for rapid diagnostic tests. However, factors like high cost of commercial PCR assays in clinical diagnostics, lack of awareness and requirement of skilled labor, development of alternate technologies and stringent regulatory framework are hampering the market.



By Technique, the PCR market is segmented into standard PCR, real time PCR, reverse transcriptase PCR, digital PCR, assembly PCR, multiplex PCR, Hot start PCR and others. Others include nested PCR, Inverse PCR, Immune PCR, anchored PCR, RACE PCR, asymmetric PCR, universal PCR, ISSR PCR, allele specific PCR, ligation mediated PCR, touchdown PCR, solid phase PCR, methylation PCR, miniprimer PCR, nanoparticle assisted PCR, overlap extension PCR and In-situ PCR and long PCR. Among PCR Techniques, RealTime/qPCR segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The digital PCR segment is the fastest growing market in 2019 and is expected grow at a low double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025.



The PCR global market by product is segmented into instruments, reagents and consumables and software and services, among the products Reagents and consumables accounted for largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The instruments segment is classified as traditional PCR's and Real time PCR's. Reagents and consumables are sub segmented into enzymes, dNTPs, template DNA, primers and probes, buffers, master mixes, nuclease free water, consumable and others (tracking dye and wax beads). Software's in the PCR market include Primer designers and sequence software's, PCR data analysis software and others.



By application, the market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, industrial application, and others. Clinical diagnostics segment is further divided into infectious and non infectious diseases. Infectious disease includes hepatitis B & C, tuberculosis, HIV and others. Non infectious diseases include prenatal diagnosis, tissue typing, cancer therapy, genetic typing for hereditary disease, blood screening and others. Industrial applications are divided into Agricultural, Environment, Applied testing, Animal husbandry, biomedical research and other PCR industry applications. Applied testing includes forensic and food safety testing. Biomedical research includes DNA sequencing, genotyping, biomarker discovery, gene expression and genetic mapping, DNA cloning and others. In PCR applications market, the industry segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025 and the clinical diagnosis segment is the fastest growing market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025.



By end- users, Academics accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025 and The Hospitals & laboratories segment is the fastest growing market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Geographically, North America accounted for largest revenue in 2019 and it is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025 and The APAC region is the fastest growing market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025.



Some of the major players in the PCR market are ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), BioMerieux SA (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Hoffmann la Roche (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands) and Takara Bio, Inc.(Japan).



