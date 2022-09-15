Polymeric Nanoparticles Market size to grow by USD 288.43 Mn, Evolving opportunities with Aphios Corp., Attonuclei SAS, and Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. among others

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Polymeric Nanoparticles Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 288.43 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, successful business strategies adopted by vendors, and the post-pandemic impact on the market. Understand the scope of the report. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polymeric Nanoparticles Market 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growing application of polymeric nanoparticles in the electronics industry is the key factor driving the growth of the global polymeric nanoparticles market. The demand for nanoparticles is increasing in the electronic industry. This is due to the properties exhibited by polymeric nanoparticles such as strong electrical conductivity, improved dimensional stability, and high heat resistance, which made them ideal for use in various applications in the industry. In addition, nanoparticles improve electrical device capabilities, boost memory chip densities, and reduce power consumption and transistor size in integrated circuits. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the market in focus.

In addition, factors such as rising government investments in pharmaceutical R&D activities and the rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The polymeric nanoparticles market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Aphios Corp., Attonuclei SAS, Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., CD Bioparticles., Creative PEGWorks., Danaher Corp., Hybrid Plastics Inc., IDEX Corp., Merck and Co. Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Nanovex Biotechnologies SL, Phosphorex Inc, SINTEF, and Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The global polymeric nanoparticles market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. The key players are adopting numerous strategies such as partnership, agreement, collaboration, and joint ventures to remain competitive. High competition exists between some of the dominant vendors.

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Market Segmentation by End-user

By end-user, the market is classified into pharmaceutical, electronics, and others.

The pharmaceutical industry is the prime end-user in the market.

The growth of the segment is driven by the continuous development of better and more modern healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare awareness globally.

In addition, rising modernization and increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer are creating significant opportunities for vendors in the segment.

Market Segmentation by Region

By geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

, , APAC, , and the and . North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 36% of the global market.

will emerge as the key market, occupying 36% of the global market. The increased use of medicinal phytochemicals in the manufacturing of chemical drugs and pharmaceuticals will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Polymeric Nanoparticles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 288.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aphios Corp., Attonuclei SAS, Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., CD Bioparticles., Creative PEGWorks. , Danaher Corp., Hybrid Plastics Inc., IDEX Corp., Merck and Co. Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Nanovex Biotechnologies SL, Phosphorex Inc, SINTEF, and Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

