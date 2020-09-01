PolymerPlus partners with Case Western Reserve University; U.S. Army Commits up to $11 million for Polymer Research

CLEVELAND, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Nanosystems LLC, through its wholly-owned subsidiary PolymerPlus LLC, is partnering with Case Western Reserve University researchers and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command's Army Research Laboratory to develop new manufacturing approaches for cutting-edge, cost-effective production of high-performance, lightweight polymeric materials.

The Army's new five-year commitment awards $5.4 million (with the potential for up to $11 million) to Case Western with a portion subcontracted to PolymerPlus LLC. According to the Army's award notice, a portion of the funds will go to two other subcontractors.

PolymerPlus, recently acquired in a multi-million-dollar deal by Texas-based Peak Nanosystems LLC, is the primary industry partner for the project. The company will develop and scale-up processing techniques for ultra-tough layered plastics created in collaboration with the Case Western Reserve researchers.

"Our partnership with the U.S. Army and Case Western Reserve University to advance polymer research builds on a strong foundation of collaboration we have successfully developed with Case over the last few years," said Chad Lewis, president of Peak Nanosystems."

The teams will work with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Command's Army Research Laboratory, in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, to help design components and new manufacturing approaches for high-performance composites that with potential applications in solider-borne and transportation protection systems and weapons.

"The ability of Peak Nanosystems to fabricate at scale promising polymeric materials combinations and processing conditions developed at Case Western Reserve University is key to delivering sufficient quantities for rigorous filed testing at ARL," says Gary E. Wnek, lead investigator on the project and Chair of the Department of Macromolecular Science and Engineering at CWRU.

Congressional support

The project was supported by two Ohio members of Congress, Rep. Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), and Rep. Tim Ryan (OH-13). Both are members of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.

Kaptur noted Ohio's "storied manufacturing legacy," especially in regards to "research and development of products that support our national defense.

"Partnerships such as this will carry that legacy forward," she said, adding that she applauded the ingenuity of the scientists involved "as exemplars for future generations to understand how science can improve our weapons and armor systems to keep our service members safe."

About PolymerPlus LLC

PolymerPlus was founded in 2010 by Dr. Eric Baer, Distinguished University Professor, founder of the Department of Macromolecular Science and Engineering and the National Science Foundation-funded Center for Layered Polymeric Systems and Dr. Michael Ponting, pioneer in the field of nanolayered films.

About Peak Nanosystems LLC

Nanotechnology can push the performance of commercial products well beyond what conventional wisdom says is possible, but until Peak Nano, much of its potential was unrealized. We're a turnkey commercialization engine for breakthrough nano-layered film technologies, making disruption real in multiple markets. Our Peak Nano system streamlines the entire process, from nanotechnology research and innovation to rapid prototyping, manufacturing, capital, executive leadership, and distribution. For more information, please visit peaknano.com.

CCDC Army Research Laboratory is an element of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command. As the Army's corporate research laboratory, ARL discovers, innovates and transitions science and technology to ensure dominant strategic land power. Through collaboration across the command's core technical competencies, CCDC leads in the discovery, development and delivery of the technology-based capabilities required to make Soldiers more lethal to win the nation's wars and come home safely. CCDC is a major subordinate command of the U.S. Army Futures Command.

