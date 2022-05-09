Polymertal and UBQ Materials Partner to Create Lightweight, Sustainable Material With Metallic Functionalities

SPP-50XX, part of the first sustainable series by Polymertal, will bring a lower carbon footprint to automotive, industrial and consumer applications

TEL AVIV, Israel , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBQ Materials , climate tech developer of advanced materials made from unsorted household waste, announced today that it is partnering with Polymertal, which develops cutting-edge metal plating processes for the creation of cost-effective metal-polymer parts. Through this partnership, Polymertal is releasing SPP-50XX, a new sustainable material with metallic properties that contains UBQ™, a substitute for durable plastics converted entirely from unsorted household waste, including all organics. The inclusion of UBQ™ in SPP-50XX's base substrate enables this material to achieve a lower carbon footprint - as compared to aluminum, a favored lightweight metal, bringing roughly a 50% reduction in CO 2 e emissions, as verified by World Watchers.

A key challenge for sustainable materials in competing with lightweight metals like aluminum is to achieve the necessary toughness, thermal resistance and electromagnetic shielding, features essential to applications across automotive, industrial and consumer product manufacturing.

Polymertal's SPP-50XX will comprise 20% UBQ™ and 80% polypropylene. On top of this substrate, a layer of copper and nickel of varying thicknesses will serve as the metal plating. Surfacing a polymer substrate with a lean metal plating allows SPP-50XX to remain lightweight and exhibit key metallic properties, including durability, stiffness, heat resistance and electromagnetic shielding.

"We are proud to launch our sustainable materials series, the S series, including SPP-50XX and its climate-friendly thermoplastic, UBQ™," said Ran Carmeli, CEO of Polymertal. "Countless applications require materials that are lightweight, withstand high-temperature environments, and are thermally and electrically conductive. SPP-50XX exhibits all these features, and the presence of UBQ™ brings sustainability earlier in the supply chain, making it even easier for manufacturers to reduce the overall carbon footprint of their end products."

"UBQ™️ can be combined with metals to create carbon-reduced products with important metallic properties for functional applications in tough environments," said Albert Douer, Chairman and Co-CEO of UBQ Materials. "Through work with Polymertal, our novel material is helping manufacturers create products that are socially, environmentally and economically sustainable."

About UBQ Materials

UBQ Materials is a climate tech developer of advanced materials that converts unsorted landfill-destined waste – including organics like food waste, cardboard and paper together with mixed plastics and dirty diapers – into UBQ™, a sustainable alternative to oil-based resins and other conventional raw materials. The climate-positive and bio-based thermoplastic has thousands of applications and is incorporated seamlessly into standard manufacturing processes, both on its own and as an additive. A certified B Corp, UBQ Materials empowers industries to offset the carbon footprint of their end products and preserve finite resources without compromising on profitability or material performance. This gives manufacturers a commercially viable way to operate more sustainably and transition to a truly circular economy.

About Polymertal

Polymertal is a developer and manufacturer of light-weight and environmentally friendly hybrid parts that solve complex requirements, delivering next generation solutions for high-end, complex assemblies. Polymertal's materials provide a functional benefit to various industry sectors that need components that meet the highest grade of performance. The materials are a combination of substrate polymer and a durable metal coating that enable metallic features. These materials provide solutions to the Automotive, Aerospace, Communication Devices and Industrial solutions industries, products that enable high performance at a low weight and affordable price as well as a massive decarbonization opportunity.

