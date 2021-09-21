Polymesh Launch - The First Purpose-Built Public Blockchain for Financial Institutions

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain technology provider Polymath announced today that Polymesh, an institutional-grade permissioned blockchain built specifically for regulated assets, will be launched by the Polymesh Association on October 13, 2021. The mainnet launch follows the success of its Incentivized Testnet (ITN), which saw more than 4,300 unique verified users.

The network will launch with 14 financially regulated entities acting as operators running validator nodes, with plans to continue onboarding new operators, customer due diligence providers, and service providers. The global community of operators includes Entoro Capital, Tokenise, Marketlend, Oasis, Genesis Block, Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX), Scrypt, B89, Digivault, Saxon Advisors, Bloxxon AG, and Etana Custody. The requirement for operators to be permissioned, regulated entities is one of many unique characteristics of the Polymesh network and ensures industry-leading security, efficiency and transparency.

Most existing public blockchains were built for pseudonymity, censorship resistance, and transparency, and rely on probabilistic settlement. In contrast, Polymesh was purpose-built to incorporate identity, compliance, confidentiality, governance, and deterministic finality. Through key design principles built into the chain's core, Polymesh solves issues with public infrastructure and provides, for the first time, a chain built from the ground-up to be compatible with capital market needs.

In addition, Polymesh's native protocol token, POLYX, is a utility token under Swiss laws (based on guidance provided by the Swiss financial regulator FINMA). This marks a big step forward in regulatory understanding of blockchain technology and its potential beyond payments and securities.

"Polymath set out to build the world's first blockchain specifically for security tokens in 2019, and we've achieved that and more. We're excited to announce the Polymesh mainnet launch by the Polymesh Association, especially after the community's passionate response to the incentivized testnet with over 4,300 users," said Chris Housser, Interim CEO of Polymath.

The Polymesh blockchain will be deployed by the Polymesh Association, a not-for-profit association based in Switzerland whose mission is to promote and develop technologies and applications in the field of blockchain with a focus on the development of the Polymesh protocol and ecosystem. To fulfill its mission, the Association will be equipped with $8 million USD and 250 million POLYX to offer for grants and incentives.

As part of the launch process, the Polymesh Association will deploy a one-way 1:1 POLY:POLYX upgrade bridge for users to upgrade POLY to POLYX. Aside from the one-way bridge, there will be no newly minted supply except for rewards as part of the consensus validation process.

About Polymath

Polymath makes it easy to create, issue, and manage security tokens on the blockchain. More than 220 tokens have been deployed using the Ethereum-based solution. Polymath developed the open-source code for Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built specifically for regulated assets. It streamlines antiquated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving the inherent challenges with public infrastructure around identity, compliance, confidentiality, governance, and settlement.

Watch this 2-minute demo to see the process of configuring a token using our TokenStudio application for Polymesh - a new purpose-built blockchain, or visit https://polymath.network to learn more.

Polymath is a blockchain technology provider. Polymath is not a broker-dealer, funding portal, trading platform or otherwise engaged in the business of trading in securities or providing advisory services regarding the issuance, buying or selling of securities. Polymath is not making any recommendation or giving any advice with respect to any company or proposal discussed in this communication.

