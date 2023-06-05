Polymethacrylate in VII and PPD Market size to grow by USD 426.03 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 37% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polymethacrylate in VII and Pour Point Depressant (PPD) market size is estimated to increase by USD 426.03 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 3.68% , according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polymethacrylate in VII and PPD Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The Polymethacrylate in VII and Pour Point Depressant (PPD) market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Additive-Chemie Luers GmbH and Co. KG, American Hitech Petroleum and Chemicals Inc., DANA Lubricants Factory LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Functional Products Inc., Infineum International Ltd., Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives Co. Ltd., Jinzhou Runda Chemical Co. Ltd., Kusa Chemicals Pvt Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., NewMarket Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, RX Marine International, Ter Group, The Lubrizol Corp., and Zhengzhou Chorus Lubricant Additive Co. Ltd.

Polymethacrylate in VII and PPD Market - Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by grade type (multi-grade and mono-grade), end-user (PCMO, HDMO, industrial hydraulic oils, and automotive gear oils), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the multi-grade segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. These are the lubricants which have been engineered to maintain their viscosity across a wide range of operating temperatures. Multi-grade lubricants are designed to provide the best possible lubrication in engines and machinery that are subjected to varying temperatures, including automotive engines and transmission systems. Furthermore, they are essential for modern engines and machinery that require consistent and reliable lubrication across a wide range of temperatures. Hence, the increasing use of multi-grade lubricants is expected to drive the growth of the multi-grade segment of the global polymethacrylate market in VII and PPD during the forecast period.

Polymethacrylate in VII and PPD Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for high-performance lubricants is a major driving factor for the growth of the global polymethacrylate in VII and pour point depressant PPD market.

These lubricants are used in a wide variety of applications, including automotive engines, industrial machinery, and aerospace.

They are designed to operate under extreme conditions such as high temperature, high pressure, and high shear.

Furthermore, polymethacrylate-based additives can lower the pour point, which allows the lubricant to remain fluid even at lower temperatures.

These lubricants can also help extend the life of different types of equipment by reducing wear and tear.

Hence, the increasing demand for high-performance lubricants is expected to continue driving the growth of the global polymethacrylate market in VII and PPD during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is an emerging trend influencing the global polymethacrylate in VII and pour point depressant PPD market growth.

There is an increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), which also rely on lubricants containing polymethacrylates, while traditional internal combustion engine (ICE)-based vehicles still dominate the global automotive market.

Furthermore, the automotive industry is growing rapidly in emerging markets such as China and India . This market is driven by factors such as rising incomes and urbanization.

and . This market is driven by factors such as rising incomes and urbanization. Hence, increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is one of the major trends that is expected to drive the growth of the global polymethacrylate market in VII and PPD during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Increasing environmental concerns are a major challenge to the growth of the global polymethacrylate in the VII and pour point depressant (PPD) market.

The production and use of polymethacrylates can have a significantly detrimental impact on the environment. This impact includes greenhouse gas emissions, water pollution, and waste generation.

Moreover, the production of polymethacrylate requires significant energy inputs, which can lead to greenhouse gas emissions.

For instance, according to a report by the European Chemicals Agency, the production of polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) generates approximately 4.5-5.5 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per kg of PMMA produced.

Hence, increasing environmental concerns can become a major challenge for the growth of the global polymethacrylate market in VII and PPD during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

The market is segmented by region APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region contributing significantly to the global market growth is the APAC region. The region experiences significant growth in demand for polymethacrylates due to a variety of economic, demographic, and environmental factors. The increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles in APAC is a major factor in the growth. Furthermore, as disposable income increases and vehicular emission regulations become more stringent, consumers in the region increasingly look for vehicles that offer better fuel economy and performance. Hence, such factors drive the regional growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Polymethacrylate in VII and PPD Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the polymethacrylate in VII and PPD market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the polymethacrylate in VII and PPD market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the polymethacrylate in VII and PPD market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of polymethacrylate in VII and PPD market vendors

Polymethacrylate in VII and PPD Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 426.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.2 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Additive-Chemie Luers GmbH and Co. KG, American Hitech Petroleum and Chemicals Inc., DANA Lubricants Factory LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Functional Products Inc., Infineum International Ltd., Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives Co. Ltd., Jinzhou Runda Chemical Co. Ltd., Kusa Chemicals Pvt Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., NewMarket Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, RX Marine International, Ter Group, The Lubrizol Corp., and Zhengzhou Chorus Lubricant Additive Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

