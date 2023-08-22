Polynesian Adventure to Support Maui Wildfire Relief Efforts through Innovative Tourism Initiative

HONOLULU, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of the devastating Maui Wildfires, local partners are coming together to make a difference in the lives of those affected by the tragedy. Polynesian Adventure Tours, a renowned leader in the tourism industry is spearheading a groundbreaking initiative to raise funds for the Hawaii Community Foundation (HCF) and provide relief to community members who have suffered loss of homes and loved ones.

The initiative aims to provide support from the tourism sector, channeling the compassion and resources of our visitors and partners to bring immediate assistance to the Maui community. Polynesian Adventure will donate a portion of each sightseeing tour sold on any island to the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong fund.

"We believe that in times of crisis, it's crucial for businesses to step up and contribute positively to the community they operate in," said Kelly Camps, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Polynesian Adventure Tours. "Our goal with this initiative is not only to provide financial support but also to empower our guests to feel that their visit has a meaningful impact. By coming together as partners, we can create a significant ripple effect of assistance."

The initiative goes beyond financial contributions, extending an invitation for guests to be part of the solution. Every tour sold, including experiences like the famed Luau Kalamaku on Kauai, becomes an opportunity for visitors to engage in the relief efforts. This innovative approach transforms tourism into a force for good, allowing visitors to experience the beauty of the islands while contributing directly to West Maui's recovery.

"The outpouring of support we have received is overwhelming, people want to help, to give and they are sensitive to respecting the needs of the community while they grieve," added Kelly Camps. "This initiative allows visitors to participate in the recovery and speaks to the spirit of unity and support that defines our industry and the broader community's response to adversity."

The funds raised through this initiative will be channeled to the Hawaii Community Foundation, an accredited 501c organization, ensuring that contributions go directly to providing assistance where it is most needed.

Polynesian Adventure is Hawaii's ground transportation and tour leader on the Hawaiian Islands of Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island since 1977. It operates charters, cruise line shore excursions, and sightseeing tours.

