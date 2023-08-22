Polynesian Adventure to Support Maui Wildfire Relief Efforts through Innovative Tourism Initiative

News provided by

Polynesian Adventure

22 Aug, 2023, 08:09 ET

HONOLULU, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of the devastating Maui Wildfires, local partners are coming together to make a difference in the lives of those affected by the tragedy. Polynesian Adventure Tours, a renowned leader in the tourism industry is spearheading a groundbreaking initiative to raise funds for the Hawaii Community Foundation (HCF) and provide relief to community members who have suffered loss of homes and loved ones.

The initiative aims to provide support from the tourism sector, channeling the compassion and resources of our visitors and partners to bring immediate assistance to the Maui community. Polynesian Adventure will donate a portion of each sightseeing tour sold on any island to the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong fund. 

"We believe that in times of crisis, it's crucial for businesses to step up and contribute positively to the community they operate in," said Kelly Camps, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Polynesian Adventure Tours. "Our goal with this initiative is not only to provide financial support but also to empower our guests to feel that their visit has a meaningful impact. By coming together as partners, we can create a significant ripple effect of assistance."

The initiative goes beyond financial contributions, extending an invitation for guests to be part of the solution. Every tour sold, including experiences like the famed Luau Kalamaku on Kauai, becomes an opportunity for visitors to engage in the relief efforts. This innovative approach transforms tourism into a force for good, allowing visitors to experience the beauty of the islands while contributing directly to West Maui's recovery.

"The outpouring of support we have received is overwhelming, people want to help, to give and they are sensitive to respecting the needs of the community while they grieve," added Kelly Camps. "This initiative allows visitors to participate in the recovery and speaks to the spirit of unity and support that defines our industry and the broader community's response to adversity."

The funds raised through this initiative will be channeled to the Hawaii Community Foundation, an accredited 501c organization, ensuring that contributions go directly to providing assistance where it is most needed.

Polynesian Adventure is Hawaii's ground transportation and tour leader on the Hawaiian Islands of Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island since 1977. It operates charters, cruise line shore excursions, and sightseeing tours.

Contact:

Kelly Camps
Vice President Sales and Marketing
Polynesian Adventure Tours
(808) 833-3000
[email protected]
www.polyad.com

SOURCE Polynesian Adventure

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.