Polynesian Adventure Wins Tripadvisor® Travelers' Choice Award 2024

HONOLULU, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polynesian Adventure is thrilled to announce its recognition in Tripadvisor's® Travelers' Choice® Awards for 2024. This prestigious award celebrates businesses that consistently receive exceptional reviews, placing Polynesian Adventure among the top 10% of listings worldwide on Tripadvisor.

As the world's largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor® is a trusted authority among travelers and diners. The Travelers' Choice® Award is based on genuine feedback from community members who have shared authentic, first-hand reviews on Tripadvisor over the past year, making it a reliable indicator of outstanding places to visit.

"Being recognized as a traveler favorite validates our dedication to providing exceptional experiences," said Marc Rubenstein, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Polynesian Adventure. "We are incredibly grateful and humbled to be acknowledged alongside other top-rated experiences worldwide."

"Congratulations to Polynesian Adventure on its recognition in Tripadvisor's® Travelers' Choice® Awards for 2024," said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. "Travelers' Choice® honors businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. Your memorable impact on visitors has led many to leave glowing reviews about their experiences."

About Polynesian Adventure | www.polyad.com

Polynesian Adventure is a premier provider of guided tours and transportation across the Hawaiian Islands. Committed to showcasing Hawaii's rich culture, history, and natural beauty, Polynesian Adventure offers a wide range of tours, including sightseeing, adventure, and cultural experiences. Our knowledgeable guides and exceptional customer service ensure that every guest enjoys an unforgettable journey.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, helps millions of people each month become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use Tripadvisor to discover where to stay, what to do, and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before.

