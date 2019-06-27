Polyolefin Films Dominate Plastic Film Market

CLEVELAND, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The plastic film market is dominated by polyolefin films – polyethylene, polypropylene, and their derivatives – due to their physical advantages such as impermeability, lighter weight, greater strength, and inertness. In specialty films, polyolefins are modified through the use of additives, coatings, or mechanical manipulation to boost their performance.

According to the study Specialty Films, "Demand for polyolefin specialty films is projected to increase 3.7% per year to $4.8 billion in 2023." Polyolefin films will maintain their dominant position in the specialty films industry as a result of their relatively low cost and versatility, as well as their entrenched position in large volume packaging and personal care markets.

Specific opportunities for growth include metalized barrier films for snack food and dry food packaging, and microporous films for medical supplies and advanced batteries. However, gains will be limited by slower growth in applications such as personal care products and corrosion barrier packaging.

Demand for all types of specialty films (barrier, microporous, safety and security, conductive and insulative, light control, water soluble, biodegradable and other) is forecast to advance 4.0% annually to $9.0 billion in 2023. The fastest gains will be in the biodegradable and water soluble film segments, the result of rapid growth in markets such as degradable packaging for food and nonfood items such as laundry detergent pods and oral drug delivery strips.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/specialty-films-3732.htm

Specialty Films (published 03/2019, 260 pages) is available for $5500 from The Freedonia Group. Please link citations to https://www.freedoniagroup.com/Specialty-Films.html

