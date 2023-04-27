Polyolefin Market size to grow by USD 117.45 billion from 2022 to 2027; the increasing use of polyolefin films in the solar power generation industry to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyolefin market to grow by USD 117.45 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.86% during the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Commodity Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The polyolefin market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyolefin Market 2023-2027

Polyolefin Market Sizing

Polyolefin Market Forecast

Polyolefin Market Analysis

Polyolefin Market - Vendor Landscape

The global polyolefin market is fragmented, with the presence of numerous global and local vendors. The market is in a considerable growth phase. The growing demand for polyolefin in the automotive industry for manufacturing components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and trucks has led to the high demand for polyolefin. The polyolefin market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Companies Mentioned

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

China Petrochemical Corp.

Dow Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Filtration Group Corp.

Holcim Ltd.

Koster Bauchemie AG

Lanxess AG

LyondellBasell Industries NV

RPM International Inc.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Sika AG

SOPREMA SAS

Standard Industries Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Zylog ElastoComp

Suzhou GWELL machinery co. LTD.

Vendor Offerings

Arkema Group - The company offers soft polyolefin based thermoplastic materials under its brand called Apolhya for film casting, calendar and blown extrusion, and injection molding.

The company offers soft polyolefin based thermoplastic materials under its brand called Apolhya for film casting, calendar and blown extrusion, and injection molding. BASF SE - The company offers thermoplastic polyolefins sheets and roofing in commercial buildings and airports.

The company offers thermoplastic polyolefins sheets and roofing in commercial buildings and airports. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - The company offers thermoplastic polyolefin membranes such as JM TPO Roofing Membrane and JM TPO SA under its subsidiary called Johns Manville.

For market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in a minutes

Polyolefin Market - Key Market Segmentation

This polyolefin market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (PE, PP, and functional polyolefin), application (film and sheet, injection molding, blow molding, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the PE segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. Linear high-molecular hydrocarbons are formed during the polymerization of ethylene and PEs are classified based on the relative degree of branching in their molecular structures. Rising demand for PEs from various application fields will drive the growth of the PE segment and the market during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more key insights on the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to account for 30% of the market growth during the forecast period. The demand for polyolefins in this region is boosted by the increased frequency of oil and natural gas production. Polyolefins are widely used in medium- and low-pressure natural gas extraction and distribution systems and these polyolefin pipes are used as an alternative to traditional cast iron pipes due to their high resistance to corrosion, abrasion, and chemical attack. Hence, the increasing oil and gas production in the US will boost the demand for polyolefins in the country during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report

Polyolefin Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing use of polyolefin films in the solar power generation industry is a major driver for the polyolefin market during the forecast period.

The solar power industry also recorded double-digit growth in installations, with slightly higher revenues. In the coming years, photovoltaic (PV) systems will reach around 175 gigawatts worldwide.

Japan's stimulus package drives the solar installation industry and continued growth in the under-penetrated US market, especially from emerging markets in APAC.

stimulus package drives the solar installation industry and continued growth in the under-penetrated US market, especially from emerging markets in APAC. Hence, the growth of the global solar power generation industry is expected to spur the growth of the polyolefin market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Increasing demand for bio-based polyolefin is an emerging polyolefin market trend that is expected to fuel the market growth.

Sequestering carbon dioxide from sugar cane produces green polyolefin. This helps reduce the impact of greenhouse gases on global warming.

The collaboration of manufacturers, consumers, and government officials to promote the development and acceptance of these products around the world leads to growth of the bio-based polyolefin market.

For instance, as part of the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus program, SABIC has launched a polyolefin portfolio containing renewable PE and PP to meet customer demand for sustainable materials, especially in the packaging industry.

Hence, such trends drive the growth of the polyeolefin market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Fluctuations in crude oil prices are a major challenge hampering the growth of the polyolefin market during the forecast period.

Prices for raw materials such as polymers and resins have been fluctuating since 2015.

Polyolefins are derivatives of petroleum and natural gas and therefore, the price of these materials fluctuates with the price of natural gas and crude oil.

The sharp volatility in the price of crude oil and its derivatives result from the systematic imbalance between supply and demand in the global crude oil industry.

Such challenges impede the polyolefin market growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports within no time.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The polyols market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 8.66 billion. This polyols market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (flexible polyurethane foams; rigid polyurethane foams; and coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers), type (polyether polyols and polyester polyols), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing demand for polyols in the automotive and construction industries is notably driving the polyols market growth.

The polyurethane foam (PU) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 6.84 million tons. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (furniture and bedding, building and construction, transport, appliances, and others), Type (flexible PU foams, rigid PU foams, and molded PU foams), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand for PU foams in furniture and bedding is notably driving market growth.

Polyolefin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 117.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.57 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arkema Group, BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Filtration Group Corp., Holcim Ltd., Koster Bauchemie AG, Lanxess AG, LyondellBasell Industries NV, RPM International Inc., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Sika AG, SOPREMA SAS, Standard Industries Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Zylog ElastoComp, and Suzhou GWELL machinery co. LTD. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global polyolefin market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global polyolefin market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 PE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on PE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on PE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on PE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on PE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 PP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on PP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on PP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on PP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on PP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Functional polyolefin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Functional polyolefin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Functional polyolefin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Functional polyolefin - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Functional polyolefin - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Film and sheet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Film and sheet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Film and sheet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Film and sheet - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Film and sheet - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Injection molding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Injection molding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Injection molding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Injection molding - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Injection molding - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Blow molding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Blow molding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Blow molding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Blow molding - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Blow molding - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Arkema Group

Exhibit 123: Arkema Group - Overview



Exhibit 124: Arkema Group - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Arkema Group - Key news



Exhibit 126: Arkema Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Arkema Group - Segment focus

12.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 128: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 129: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 130: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 131: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 133: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Carlisle Companies Inc.

Exhibit 138: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 China Petrochemical Corp.

Exhibit 142: China Petrochemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: China Petrochemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: China Petrochemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: China Petrochemical Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 146: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Dow Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Holcim Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Holcim Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Holcim Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Holcim Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Holcim Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 LyondellBasell Industries NV

Exhibit 155: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Overview



Exhibit 156: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Business segments



Exhibit 157: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Segment focus

12.11 RPM International Inc.

Exhibit 159: RPM International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: RPM International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: RPM International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: RPM International Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Sika AG

Exhibit 163: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 164: Sika AG - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Sika AG - Key news



Exhibit 166: Sika AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Sika AG - Segment focus

12.13 SOPREMA SAS

Exhibit 168: SOPREMA SAS - Overview



Exhibit 169: SOPREMA SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: SOPREMA SAS - Key offerings

12.14 Standard Industries Inc.

Exhibit 171: Standard Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Standard Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Standard Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 174: Standard Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Suzhou GWELL machinery co. LTD.

Exhibit 175: Suzhou GWELL machinery co. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Suzhou GWELL machinery co. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Suzhou GWELL machinery co. LTD. - Key offerings

12.16 Wacker Chemie AG

Exhibit 178: Wacker Chemie AG - Overview



Exhibit 179: Wacker Chemie AG - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Wacker Chemie AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Wacker Chemie AG - Segment focus

12.17 Zylog ElastoComp

Exhibit 182: Zylog ElastoComp - Overview



Exhibit 183: Zylog ElastoComp - Product / Service



Exhibit 184: Zylog ElastoComp - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 188: Research methodology



Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 190: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio