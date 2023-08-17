Polyolefin Market to grow by USD 117.45 billion from 2023 to 2027; Increasing use of polyolefin films in solar power generation industry to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyolefin market is expected to grow by USD 117.45 billion during the five-year forecast period, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.86% from 2022 to 2027. The increasing popularity of bio-based coating polyolefin is a primary trend in the market. There is a rise in demand for organic materials fuelled by the increase in petrochemical raw material prices, including olefins, phthalates, and aromatic vinyl compounds. Additionally, there is an increasing focus on carbon footprint reduction which is significantly fuelling the development of more environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional hydrocarbon-based resins. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyolefin Market 2023-2027

Key Drivers-

The growing use of polyolefin films in the solar power generation industry drives market growth. There is significant growth in the solar power industry, with double-digit growth in installations and higher revenues. It is expected that photovoltaic (PV) systems will reach around 175 gigawatts globally. The main factors which are significantly contributing to the growth of the solar installation industry are Japan's stimulus package and consistent growth in the under-penetrated US market. The main advantage of polyolefin encapsulating film is that it has high moisture resistance and electrical insulation, which can protect solar cells and extend the service life of the modules over non-insulated solar cells and modules. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth.

Significant Challenges-

Fluctuations in crude oil prices are a major challenge hindering the polyolefin market growth during the forecast period. Prices for raw materials such as polymers and resins are volatile in nature and have fluctuated since 2015. Additionally, as polyolefins are derivatives of petroleum and natural gas, they fluctuate with the fluctuation of the price of natural gas and crude oil, resulting in fluctuation of the price of these materials. Furthermore, several of these raw materials utilized in the manufacturing of f packaging films are essentially petroleum derivatives, which makes their price unpredictable. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Polyolefin Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arkema Group, BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Filtration Group Corp., Holcim Ltd., Koster Bauchemie AG, Lanxess AG, LyondellBasell Industries NV, RPM International Inc., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Sika AG, SOPREMA SAS, Standard Industries Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Zylog ElastoComp, and Suzhou GWELL machinery co. LTD. are some of the major market participants.

Company Offering

Arkema Group: The company offers soft polyolefin-based thermoplastic materials under its brand called Apolhya for film casting, calendar and blown extrusion, and injection molding.

The company offers soft polyolefin-based thermoplastic materials under its brand called Apolhya for film casting, calendar and blown extrusion, and injection molding. BASF SE: The company offers thermoplastic polyolefins sheets and roofing in commercial buildings and airports.

The company offers thermoplastic polyolefins sheets and roofing in commercial buildings and airports. Berkshire Hathaway Inc: The company offers thermoplastic polyolefin membranes such as JM TPO Roofing Membrane and JM TPO SA under its subsidiary called Johns Manville.

Polyolefin Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our polyolefin market report covers the following areas:

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Polyolefin Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Polyolefin Market is segmented as below:

Product

PE



PP



Functional Polyolefin

Application

Film And Sheet



Injection Molding



Blow Molding



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the PE segment is significant during the forecast period. The main classification of the PE segment is based on the relative degree of branching in their molecular structures which is mainly controlled by the targeted use of catalysts. Some of the main types of PE polymer segments include low-density PE (LDPE), high-density PE (HDPE), LLDPE, and crosslinked high-density PE (XLPE). There is increasing adoption of the PE segment across various industries such as automotive, construction, packaging, and healthcare due to their high toughness and excellent chemical resistance which is expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the impact of different segments on the market growth

Polyolefin Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist polyolefin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polyolefin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polyolefin market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyolefin market players

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The coating resins market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 18.22 billion. This coating resins market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (acrylic coating resin, polyurethane coating resin, epoxy coating resin, alkyds coating resin, and vinyl and other coating resins), application (architecture coating, general industrial coating, automotive coating, high-performance coating, and other coatings) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing construction industry is a major factor notably driving the market growth.

The magnesite market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,857.29 million. This magnesite market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (magnesite ore, dead burned magnesia, and fused magnesia), application (refractory, fillers and binders, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for refractories from the steel industry is driving growth in the magnesite market.

Polyolefin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 117.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 6.57 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arkema Group, BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Filtration Group Corp., Holcim Ltd., Koster Bauchemie AG, Lanxess AG, LyondellBasell Industries NV, RPM International Inc., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Sika AG, SOPREMA SAS, Standard Industries Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Zylog ElastoComp, and Suzhou GWELL machinery co. LTD. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

