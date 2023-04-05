Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market size to grow by USD 1.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by recyclable properties of POF products - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyolefin (POF) shrink film market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.45 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period. POF products are recyclable, which is one of the major drivers fueling the growth of the polyolefin (POF) shrink film market growth. Various lifecycle assessments have proven that it is valuable to materialize recycled bulk polymers. POF is easily recyclable, and no harmful vapors are released during the process of heat sealing. Therefore, it is a preferred choice over other plastics and shrinks films that can be harmful to the environment. Once the recycling process takes place, it is termed recycled POF film, which is environment-friendly and is entirely made up of recycled granulates. This process takes place quite safely without jeopardizing the properties of POF films. Hence, recyclability is a factor that will influence the growth of the POF shrink film market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size during the forecast period (2021 to 2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market 2022-2026

Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (industrial packaging, food, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and beverages) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the industrial packaging segment will be significant for the growth of the polyolefin (POF) shrink film market during the forecast period. The food segment will also offer significant growth opportunities to the vendors in the market. POF shrink film is one of the most popular films used for wrapping meat products and is often chosen because of the ability to print on the film. Various frozen food producers prefer to use shrink films due to the strong and durable seal it offers, added to the moisture barrier. Moreover, many companies selling frozen pizza choose to shrink film wraps because of their ability to offer a wrinkle-free fit as well as clarity in the display of the products.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report!

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global polyolefin (POF) shrink film market.

APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global polyolefin (POF) shrink film market during the forecast period. China, India , and Japan are the key countries for the POF market in the region. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in certain other regions such as Europe. The steady rise in the production of domestic-use products will facilitate the POF market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters - Download a Sample Report

Polyolefin (POF) shrink film market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global polyolefin (POF) shrink film market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer polyolefin (POF) shrink film in the market are Allen Plastic Industries Co. Ltd., Bagla Group, Berry Global Inc., Bollore SE, Clysar LLC, Exxon Mobil Corp., Flexi Pack Ltd., Four Star Plastics, Harwal Group, Hubei HYF Packaging Co. Ltd., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, POF Shrink Films and Bolts Nuts Washers, SABIC, Sealed Air Corp., Sigma Plastics Group, Sonoco Products Co., SupplyOne Inc., Syfan Saad, and UAB PakMarkas and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Bagla Group - The company offers polyolefin shrink films with cross-linking technology.

The company offers polyolefin shrink films with cross-linking technology. Four Star Plastics - The company offers polyolefin shrink films for the automotive, food, packaging, and cosmetics industries.

The company offers polyolefin shrink films for the automotive, food, packaging, and cosmetics industries. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. - The company offers polyolefin shrink films such as ExlfilmPlus and Exlfilm.

The company offers polyolefin shrink films such as ExlfilmPlus and Exlfilm. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The rising use of bio-based POF is one of the key POF shrink film market trends contributing to the market growth.

Various research entities and manufacturing companies are focusing on the implementation of bio-based, renewable, and sustainable materials for industrial applications.

For instance, the effective separation of carbon dioxide from sugarcane plantations, which is then converted to green POF, reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Manufacturers, consumers, and government officials combine efforts to promote the development and acceptance of such products.

Hence, owing to the increasing popularity of bio-based products, the bio-based POF shrink film market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Fluctuation in raw material prices is one of the primary factors hindering the polyolefin (POF) shrink film market growth.

The POF shrink film market is subject to fluctuations in raw material and energy prices, and in the past few years, crude oil and natural gas were comparatively stable in terms of supply and demand.

Companies cannot completely eliminate the market risk and use certain risk management tools for hedging, including mitigating short-term market fluctuations for specific commodities such as ethane, propane, benzene, and natural gas.

Hence, raw material price fluctuation, especially for crude oil-based feedstock, will hinder the global polyolefin shrink film market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the polyolefin (POF) shrink film market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the polyolefin (POF) shrink film market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the polyolefin (POF) shrink film market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of polyolefin (POF) shrink film market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The PET shrink films market size is expected to increase by USD 509.56 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07%. The PET shrink films market is segmented by end-user (food and beverage, industrial packaging, personal care and cosmetics, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for packaged food and beverage products is one of the key drivers fueling the PET shrink films market growth.

The stretch and shrink film market size is expected to increase to USD 4.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76%. This report extensively covers stretch and shrink film market segmentation by application (food and beverages, industrial or bulk, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals), type (stretch film and shrink film), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). A major factor driving the global stretch and shrink film industry growth is the growth in the retail sector.

Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD1.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allen Plastic Industries Co. Ltd., Bagla Group, Berry Global Inc., Bollore SE, Clysar LLC, Exxon Mobil Corp., Flexi Pack Ltd., Four Star Plastics, Harwal Group, Hubei HYF Packaging Co. Ltd., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, POF Shrink Films and Bolts Nuts Washers, SABIC, Sealed Air Corp., Sigma Plastics Group, Sonoco Products Co., SupplyOne Inc., Syfan Saad, and UAB PakMarkas Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Industrial packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Industrial packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Industrial packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Industrial packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Industrial packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bagla Group

Exhibit 101: Bagla Group - Overview



Exhibit 102: Bagla Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Bagla Group - Key offerings

10.4 Four Star Plastics

Exhibit 104: Four Star Plastics - Overview



Exhibit 105: Four Star Plastics - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Four Star Plastics - Key offerings

10.5 Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Exhibit 107: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 LyondellBasell Industries NV

Exhibit 110: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Overview



Exhibit 111: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Business segments



Exhibit 112: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key news



Exhibit 113: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Segment focus

10.7 POF Shrink Films and Bolts Nuts Washers

Exhibit 115: POF Shrink Films and Bolts Nuts Washers - Overview



Exhibit 116: POF Shrink Films and Bolts Nuts Washers - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: POF Shrink Films and Bolts Nuts Washers - Key offerings

10.8 SABIC

Exhibit 118: SABIC - Overview



Exhibit 119: SABIC - Business segments



Exhibit 120: SABIC - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: SABIC - Segment focus

10.9 Sealed Air Corp.

Exhibit 122: Sealed Air Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Sealed Air Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Sealed Air Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Sealed Air Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Sealed Air Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 SupplyOne Inc.

Exhibit 127: SupplyOne Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: SupplyOne Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: SupplyOne Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Syfan Saad

Exhibit 130: Syfan Saad - Overview



Exhibit 131: Syfan Saad - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Syfan Saad - Key offerings

10.12 UAB PakMarkas

Exhibit 133: UAB PakMarkas - Overview



Exhibit 134: UAB PakMarkas - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: UAB PakMarkas - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio