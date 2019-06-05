Polyols Market Worth $34.4 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Polyols Market by type (Polyether Polyols and Polyester Polyols), Application (Flexible Polyurethane Foam, Rigid Polyurethane Foam, CASE), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Polyols Market size is projected to grow from USD 26.2 billion in 2019 to USD 34.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing consumption of polyurethane foam in the expanding construction and automotive industries of developing economies, globally. Also, growing refrigerator and freezer manufacturing in the APAC region is expected to drive the polyols market.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=725

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyols Market"

69 – Tables

39 – Figures

122 – Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyols-market-725.html

Polyether polyols segment is estimated to dominate the overall market.

The increasing demand for flexible polyurethane foams is expected to drive the demand for polyether polyols. Polyether polyols are majorly used to manufacture flexible polyurethane foams, which are further used in applications such as bedding, furniture, carpets, vehicles interior, and seats. The increasing demand for these products from the construction and automotive industries, owing to infrastructural development and increasing commercial & private vehicle, are driving the demand for polyether polyols.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=725

Rigid polyurethane foam is projected to be the fastest-growing application of polyols during the forecast period.

Rigid polyurethane foam is projected to be the fastest-growing application of polyols during the forecast period. The unique advantages of rigid polyurethane foam, such as energy efficiency, high performance, protection against UV degradation, and longer performance life, make it ideal for use in the construction and refrigeration industries. The growth of the construction and refrigeration industries, along with rising energy efficiency needs in these industries, is expected to drive the demand for rigid polyurethane foam.

APAC is estimated to be the largest polyols market during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the largest Polyols Market during the forecast period. The growing investment in capacity expansion of the automotive and construction industries is expected to drive the polyols market in the region. Polyols based polyurethane foams are used in applications such as roof & wall insulation, furniture, carpet, cushion, transportations, and bedding, which are majorly used in the automotive and construction industries. Thus, the growth of the automotive and construction industries in the region will boost the growth of the polyols market.

BASF SE (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Netherlands), the Dow Chemical Company (US), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Wanhua Chemical Group (China), LANXESS AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Stepan Company (US), and Repsol SA (Spain) are the leading players operating in the polyols market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Report:

Green and Bio Polyols Market by Type (Polyether, Polyester), Application (Polyurethane Rigid Foam, Polyurethane Flexible Foam, Case), End Use Industry (Furniture & Bedding, Automotive, Packaging, Carpet Backing) and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/polyols-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets