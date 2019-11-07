PolyOne Announces Appointment of Woon Keat Moh to President of Color, Additives and Inks

CLEVELAND, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions, has announced that Woon Keat Moh ("Moh") has been appointed to the position of President of Color, Additives and Inks, effective January 1, 2020. He will succeed Mark Crist, who is retiring after an exceptional career of more than 30 years in the specialty materials industry.

"Moh is a global leader, natural collaborator and results-driven professional, who has always lived our core values and our commitment to serving customers," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and CEO, PolyOne Corporation. "His insights and expertise have been invaluable as a member of PolyOne's leadership team, and I'm thrilled he'll now be contributing on an even deeper level, as he leads our Color segment for future growth."

With more than 20 years of experience in the specialty polymer sector, Mr. Moh joined PolyOne in 2010 and has since delivered success in each of his expanded roles thereafter. These included Sales Director for PolyOne's Color and Additives segment in Asia, General Manager of Engineered Materials Asia, and most recently as Vice President for the Asia region.

Prior to joining PolyOne, Mr. Moh previously worked for Bayer and Clariant, where he served in various commercial leadership roles. Mr. Moh holds a bachelor's of science in Engineering from the University of New Brunswick. He will be based in PolyOne's world headquarters in Avon Lake, Ohio.

"I'm extremely proud to lead our innovative, global team of associates in the dynamic and diverse markets we serve with our colors, additives and inks," said Mr. Moh. "I look forward to helping our customers overcome their business challenges with our growing sustainable solutions portfolio and world-class service."

Mr. Crist will stay on for a period of time to ensure a seamless transition with Mr. Moh. "Mark's exceptional career is one of tremendous success and respect, as he served in leadership roles in three of PolyOne's segments during our specialty transformation," Mr. Patterson said. "As he begins a well-deserved retirement, we offer our sincere appreciation and wish him all the best."

