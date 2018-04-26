PolyOne Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

"I'm very pleased to report a strong start to the year, as we reported adjusted EPS growth of 15% for the first quarter," said Robert M. Patterson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, PolyOne Corporation. "Our Color, Additives & Inks (CAI) segment led the way with record first quarter operating income, driven by both organic gains and recent acquisitions."

"Our investments in sales, marketing and technology resources continue to drive our performance," added Mr. Patterson. "Over the last three years we have increased the number of commercial associates by over 20%. These investments, coupled with recent specialty acquisitions and favorable foreign exchange, led to a 13% increase in overall sales with every segment and region contributing."

The company noted that in the first quarter, organic sales increased 6% and recent specialty acquisitions added 4%, while favorable foreign exchange added 3%.

"We have a track record of generating strong free cash flow, and with the exception of seasonal working capital investment, this was once again the case in the first quarter," said Bradley C. Richardson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, PolyOne Corporation. "Our cash generation allowed us to repurchase one million shares of our stock during the first quarter, while completing the acquisition of IQAP, a specialty colorant and additive business based in Spain. Our balance sheet remains very strong, and we ended March with over $470 million of available liquidity."

"IQAP is off to a great start this year. We are very excited to have them as part of our team as one of five specialty acquisitions we completed in the last 18 months," Mr. Patterson added. "While we are pleased with their combined early integration success, the best is yet to come. With our invest-to-grow strategy, we better serve new and existing markets and applications, and in doing so, accelerate sales growth and margin expansion for us and our customers."

"Strong double-digit adjusted EPS growth in 2018 is our expectation, and we remain confident in our ability to deliver," Mr. Patterson concluded. "Our strategic commercial investments and world class customer-first service continue to differentiate us as we relentlessly focus on our proven four pillar strategy. We look forward to sharing updates on these investments, key innovation platforms, and expectations for our recent and future acquisitions, at our upcoming Investor Day to be held on May 10th."

Attachment 1 PolyOne Corporation Summary of Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017







Sales $ 901.6



$ 796.7

Operating income 78.8



82.0

Net income from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne shareholders 47.7



48.3

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne shareholders $ 0.59



$ 0.58

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne shareholders $ 0.59



$ 0.58



Senior management uses comparisons of adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne shareholders and diluted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne shareholders, excluding special items, to assess performance and facilitate comparability of results. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to PolyOne's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure PolyOne's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2017 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS

$

EPS















Net income from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne shareholders $ 47.7



$ 0.59



$ 48.3



$ 0.58

Special items, after tax (Attachment 3) 7.4



0.09



0.9



0.01

Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items $ 55.1



$ 0.68



$ 49.2



$ 0.59



Attachment 2 PolyOne Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017







Sales $ 901.6



$ 796.7

Cost of sales 703.1



614.5

Gross margin 198.5



182.2

Selling and administrative expense 119.7



100.2

Operating income 78.8



82.0

Interest expense, net (15.5)



(14.6)

Debt extinguishment costs —



(0.3)

Other income, net 1.1



0.9

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 64.4



68.0

Income tax expense (16.7)



(19.7)

Net income from continuing operations 47.7



48.3

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (0.8)



(1.4)

Net income attributable to PolyOne common shareholders $ 46.9



$ 46.9









Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to PolyOne common shareholders - Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.59



$ 0.58

Discontinued operations (0.01)



(0.01)

Total $ 0.58



$ 0.57

Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to PolyOne common shareholders - Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.59



$ 0.58

Discontinued operations (0.01)



(0.01)

Total $ 0.58



$ 0.57









Cash dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.175



$ 0.135









Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per common share:





Basic 80.4



82.1

Diluted 81.3



82.7



Attachment 3 PolyOne Corporation Summary of Special Items (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Special items (1) Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Cost of sales:





Restructuring costs $ (0.2)



$ —

Environmental remediation costs (3.1)



(2.2)

Reimbursement of previously incurred environmental costs 0.7



—

Acquisition related costs (1.1)



(0.2)

Impact on cost of sales (3.7)



(2.4)









Selling and administrative expense:





Restructuring, legal and other (4.9)



1.4

Acquisition related costs (0.8)



(0.7)

Impact on selling and administrative expense (5.7)



0.7









Impact on operating income (9.4)



(1.7)









Debt extinguishment costs —



(0.3)

Other income, net 0.1



0.1

Impact on income from continuing operations before income taxes (9.3)



(1.9)

Income tax benefit on above special items 2.4



0.9

Tax adjustments(2) (0.5)



0.1

Impact of special items on net income (loss) from continuing

operations attributable to PolyOne Shareholders $ (7.4)



$ (0.9)









Diluted earnings per common share impact $ (0.09)



$ (0.01)









Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted earnings per share:



Diluted 81.3



82.7



(1) Special items include charges related to specific strategic initiatives or financial restructuring such as: consolidation of operations; debt extinguishment costs; costs incurred directly in relation to acquisitions or divestitures; employee separation costs resulting from personnel reduction programs, plant realignment costs, executive separation agreements; asset impairments; mark-to-market adjustments associated with actuarial gains and losses on pension and other post-retirement benefit plans; environmental remediation costs, fines, penalties and related insurance recoveries related to facilities no longer owned or closed in prior years; gains and losses on the divestiture of operating businesses, joint ventures and equity investments; gains and losses on facility or property sales or disposals; results of litigation, fines or penalties, where such litigation (or action relating to the fines or penalties) arose prior to the commencement of the performance period; one-time, non-recurring items; and the effect of changes in accounting principles or other such laws or provisions affecting reported results.

(2) Tax adjustments include the net tax (expense)/benefit from one-time income tax items, the set-up or reversal of uncertain tax position reserves and deferred income tax valuation allowance adjustments.

Attachment 4 PolyOne Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions)









(Unaudited)

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 165.5



$ 243.6

Accounts receivable, net 490.8



392.4

Inventories, net 322.0



327.8

Other current assets 57.0



102.8

Total current assets 1,035.3



1,066.6

Property, net 486.5



461.6

Goodwill 635.6



610.5

Intangible assets, net 426.6



400.0

Other non-current assets 159.9



166.6

Total assets $ 2,743.9



$ 2,705.3









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term and current portion of long-term debt $ 35.1



$ 32.6

Accounts payable 416.2



388.9

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 120.6



149.1

Total current liabilities 571.9



570.6

Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,318.8



1,276.4

Pension and other post-retirement benefits 62.4



62.3

Other non-current liabilities 205.7



196.6

Total non-current liabilities 1,586.9



1,535.3

Shareholders' equity:





PolyOne shareholders' equity 584.2



598.5

Noncontrolling interests 0.9



0.9

Total equity 585.1



599.4

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,743.9



$ 2,705.3



Attachment 5 PolyOne Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Operating Activities





Net income $ 46.9



$ 46.9

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 22.4



26.1

Accelerated depreciation and fixed asset charges associated with restructuring activities —



0.4

Debt extinguishment costs —



0.3

Share-based compensation expense 2.7



2.4

Change in assets and liabilities, net of the effect of acquisitions:





Increase in accounts receivable (82.4)



(86.7)

Decrease (increase) in inventories 17.0



(22.4)

Increase in accounts payable 16.6



38.5

Decrease in pension and other post-retirement benefits (2.3)



(3.3)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other assets and liabilities - net 5.8



(25.9)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 26.7



(23.7)

Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (12.9)



(15.5)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (73.0)



(20.9)

Sale of and proceeds from other assets —



0.9

Net cash used by investing activities (85.9)



(35.5)

Financing Activities





Borrowings under credit facilities 286.6



288.8

Repayments under credit facilities (249.1)



(248.4)

Purchase of common shares for treasury (42.2)



(34.3)

Cash dividends paid (14.2)



(11.3)

Repayment of long-term debt (1.6)



(1.6)

Payments of withholding tax on share awards (1.6)



(2.3)

Debt financing costs —



(1.9)

Net cash used by financing activities (22.1)



(11.0)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3.2



1.2

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (78.1)



(69.0)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 243.6



226.7

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 165.5



$ 157.7



Attachment 6 PolyOne Corporation Business Segment and Platform Operations (Unaudited) (In millions)

Operating income at the segment level does not include: special items as defined in Attachment 3; corporate general and administration costs that are not allocated to segments; intersegment sales and profit eliminations; share-based compensation costs; and certain other items that are not included in the measure of segment profit and loss that is reported to and reviewed by the chief operating decision maker. These costs are included in Corporate and eliminations.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Sales:





Color, Additives and Inks $ 270.9



$ 211.8

Specialty Engineered Materials 163.1



159.1

Performance Products and Solutions 191.0



183.7

PolyOne Distribution 315.5



286.1

Corporate and eliminations (38.9)



(44.0)

Sales $ 901.6



$ 796.7









Gross margin:





Color, Additives and Inks $ 92.2



$ 75.2

Specialty Engineered Materials 44.8



46.1

Performance Products and Solutions 34.6



33.9

PolyOne Distribution 31.7



31.4

Corporate and eliminations (4.8)



(4.4)

Gross margin $ 198.5



$ 182.2









Selling and administrative expense:





Color, Additives and Inks $ 50.1



$ 40.1

Specialty Engineered Materials 24.7



23.2

Performance Products and Solutions 11.9



11.8

PolyOne Distribution 13.5



12.8

Corporate and eliminations 19.5



12.3

Selling and administrative expense $ 119.7



$ 100.2









Operating income:





Color, Additives and Inks $ 42.1



$ 35.1

Specialty Engineered Materials 20.1



22.9

Performance Products and Solutions 22.7



22.1

PolyOne Distribution 18.2



18.6

Corporate and eliminations (24.3)



(16.7)

Operating income $ 78.8



$ 82.0



Attachment 7 PolyOne Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Senior management uses gross margin before special items and operating income before special items to assess performance and allocate resources because senior management believes that these measures are useful in understanding current profitability levels and how it may serve as a basis for future performance. In addition, operating income before the effect of special items is a component of PolyOne annual and long-term employee incentive plans and is used in debt covenant computations. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to PolyOne's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure PolyOne's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.



Three Months Ended March 31, Reconciliation to Consolidated Statements of Income 2018

2017







Sales $ 901.6



$ 796.7









Gross margin - GAAP 198.5



182.2

Special items in gross margin (Attachment 3) 3.7



2.4

Adjusted Gross margin $ 202.2



$ 184.6









Adjusted Gross margin as a percent of sales 22.4 %

23.2 %







Operating income - GAAP 78.8



82.0

Special items in operating income (Attachment 3) 9.4



1.7

Adjusted Operating income $ 88.2



$ 83.7









Adjusted Operating income as a percent of sales 9.8 %

10.5 %

The table below reconciles pre-special income tax expense and the pre-special effective tax rate to their most comparable US GAAP figures.









Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2017

GAAP Results

Special Items

Adjusted Results

GAAP Results

Special Items

Adjusted Results























Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 64.4



$ 9.3



$ 73.7



$ 68.0



$ 1.9



$ 69.9

























Income tax expense - GAAP (16.7)



—



(16.7)



(19.7)



—



(19.7)

Income tax impact of special items (Attachment 3) —



(2.4)



(2.4)



—



(0.9)



(0.9)

Tax adjustments (Attachment 3) —



0.5



0.5



—



(0.1)



(0.1)

Income tax expense $ (16.7)



$ (1.9)



$ (18.6)



$ (19.7)



$ (1.0)



$ (20.7)

























Effective Tax Rate 25.9 %





25.2 %

29.0 %





29.6 %

The following table summarizes our liquidity as of March 31, 2018:



(In millions) March 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 165.5

Revolving credit availability 305.9

Liquidity $ 471.4



