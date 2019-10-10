PolyOne Announces Ninth Consecutive Annual Increase in Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty and one-quarter cents ($0.2025) per share on the common stock outstanding, representing the ninth consecutive annual increase. The $0.2025 per share will be paid on January 9, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2019. On an annualized basis, the dividend will increase from $0.78 to $0.81 per share on the common stock outstanding.

"We are pleased to have now increased our dividend for the ninth consecutive year. This sustained dividend growth reflects our commitment to return value to our shareholders," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, PolyOne Corporation. "Following the divestment of PP&S, our specialty mix will be stronger than at any point in our company's history. Going forward, our enhanced portfolio and strong balance sheet will open even more opportunities for innovation around our 4 P's of sustainability -- people, products, planet, and performance."

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2018 revenues of $3.5 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company adds value to global customers and improves sustainability through formulating materials, such as:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

PolyOne employs approximately 6,900 associates, is certified ACC Responsible Care® and Great Place to Work®, and is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

