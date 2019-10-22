PolyOne Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

CLEVELAND, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) today reported its third quarter results for 2019, which reflect PP&S as a discontinued operation.

GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.30 in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $0.40 in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased 7% to $0.44 in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $0.41 for the third quarter of 2018.

"Our investments in sustainable solutions combined with our initiatives to control costs, are helping to offset weak demand across many end markets," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, PolyOne Corporation. "Most notably, sales of composite technologies organically increased 8% over the prior year, and additives into the packaging market increased 3%."

The company noted ongoing weakness in demand, especially in Europe, which impacted both the SEM and Color segments. North America also softened in the third quarter primarily related to lower demand for select consumer end markets as trade uncertainty is impacting consumer sentiment. Consolidated revenue for the third quarter was $705 million, 3% below the third quarter of the prior year, as growth from acquisitions of 4% partially offset a 6% reduction in organic sales and a 1% reduction due to unfavorable foreign exchange.

As previously announced on August 19, PolyOne reached an agreement to divest its PP&S segment and confirms that the sale process is on track and the transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. The company expects approximately $600 million of after-tax proceeds from the sale.

"The divestment of PP&S is expected to close soon, which will reduce our exposure to more cyclical end markets and strengthen our balance sheet. This also provides us greater financial flexibility to continue building our portfolio with higher growth specialty and sustainable solutions," Mr. Patterson said.

Sustainability remains a focus and key area of investment. To articulate the company's strategy and recent contributions to sustainability initiatives, PolyOne yesterday issued its first Sustainability Report. Available at www.polyone.com/sustainability, the report captures performance and progress in PolyOne's four cornerstones of sustainability: People, Products, Planet and Performance. "We're very excited to share some of the many examples of how our global associates are helping customers overcome their challenges and achieve their sustainability goals," Mr. Patterson said.

The Company plans to provide additional details on its third quarter performance and outlook for the balance of the year during its regularly scheduled conference call with analysts and investors.

Attachment 1 PolyOne Corporation

Summary of Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Sales $ 705.3

$ 729.0

$ 2,204.1

$ 2,203.9 Operating income 43.1

48.7

136.3

148.4 Net income from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne

shareholders 23.5

32.5

69.1

89.0 Basic earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to

PolyOne shareholders $ 0.31

$ 0.41

$ 0.89

$ 1.11 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to

PolyOne shareholders $ 0.30

$ 0.40

$ 0.89

$ 1.10

Senior management uses comparisons of adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne shareholders and diluted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne shareholders, excluding special items, to assess performance and facilitate comparability of results. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to PolyOne's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure PolyOne's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.

With respect to our forecasted results for full-year 2019 adjusted EPS, the Company does not provide a reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure because it is not possible for the Company to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, restructuring costs, environmental remediation costs, acquisition-related costs, and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS

$

EPS















Net income from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne shareholders $ 23.5

$ 0.30

$ 32.5

$ 0.40 Special items, after tax (Attachment 3) 10.5

0.14

0.5

0.01 Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items $ 34.0

$ 0.44

$ 33.0

$ 0.41

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of

Income $

EPS

$

EPS















Net income from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne shareholders $ 69.1

$ 0.89

$ 89.0

$ 1.10 Special items, after tax (Attachment 3) 35.9

0.46

13.0

0.16 Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items $ 105.0

$ 1.35

$ 102.0

$ 1.26

Attachment 2 PolyOne Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Sales $ 705.3

$ 729.0

$ 2,204.1

$ 2,203.9 Cost of sales 544.8

571.8

1,700.2

1,720.0 Gross margin 160.5

157.2

503.9

483.9 Selling and administrative expense 117.4

108.5

367.6

335.5 Operating income 43.1

48.7

136.3

148.4 Interest expense, net (15.5)

(15.6)

(47.6)

(47.2) Debt extinguishment costs —

—

—

(0.1) Other income, net 0.6

0.7

1.4

2.0 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 28.2

33.8

90.1

103.1 Income tax expense (4.6)

(1.3)

(20.8)

(14.2) Net income from continuing operations 23.6

32.5

69.3

88.9 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 19.5

17.7

54.2

59.4 Net income $ 43.1

$ 50.2

$ 123.5

$ 148.3 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.1)

—

(0.2)

0.1 Net income attributable to PolyOne common shareholders $ 43.0

$ 50.2

$ 123.3

$ 148.4















Earnings per common share attributable to PolyOne common shareholders - Basic:







Continuing operations $ 0.31

$ 0.41

$ 0.89

$ 1.11 Discontinued operations 0.25

0.22

0.71

0.74 Total $ 0.56

$ 0.63

$ 1.60

$ 1.85 Earnings per common share attributable to PolyOne common shareholders - Diluted:







Continuing operations $ 0.30

$ 0.40

$ 0.89

$ 1.10 Discontinued operations 0.26

0.22

0.69

0.74 Total $ 0.56

$ 0.62

$ 1.58

$ 1.84















Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per common

share:













Basic 76.9

79.8

77.3

80.1 Diluted 77.4

80.7

77.8

80.8















Cash dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.195

$ 0.175

$ 0.585

$ 0.525

Attachment 3 PolyOne Corporation

Summary of Special Items (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)

Special items (1) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of sales:













Restructuring costs $ —

$ (0.1)

$ 0.3

$ (0.5) Environmental remediation costs (6.4)

(7.4)

(10.4)

(19.2) Reimbursement of previously incurred environmental costs 4.0

1.5

4.0

3.8 Acquisition related costs —

—

(2.0)

(1.8) Impact on cost of sales (2.4)

(6.0)

(8.1)

(17.7)















Selling and administrative expense:













Restructuring, legal and other (3.0)

(1.5)

(15.0)

(12.2) Acquisition earn-out adjustments (10.0)

—

(20.7)

— Acquisition related costs (1.0)

(0.7)

(3.3)

(2.7) Impact on selling and administrative expense (14.0)

(2.2)

(39.0)

(14.9)















Impact on operating income (16.4)

(8.2)

(47.1)

(32.6)















Debt extinguishment costs —

—

—

(0.1) Other income, net 0.1

—

0.4

0.2 Impact on income from continuing operations before income taxes (16.3)

(8.2)

(46.7)

(32.5) Income tax benefit on above special items 4.1

2.9

11.5

9.2 Tax adjustments(2) 1.7

4.8

(0.7)

10.3 Impact of special items on net income from continuing operations

attributable to PolyOne Shareholders $ (10.5)

$ (0.5)

$ (35.9)

$ (13.0)















Diluted earnings per common share impact $ (0.14)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.46)

$ (0.16)















Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted earnings per share:











Diluted 77.4

80.7

77.8

80.8

(1) Special items include charges related to specific strategic initiatives or financial restructuring such as: consolidation of operations; debt extinguishment costs; costs incurred directly in relation to acquisitions or divestitures; employee separation costs resulting from personnel reduction programs, plant realignment costs, executive separation agreements; asset impairments; mark-to-market adjustments associated with actuarial gains and losses on pension and other post-retirement benefit plans; environmental remediation costs, fines, penalties and related insurance recoveries related to facilities no longer owned or closed in prior years; gains and losses on the divestiture of operating businesses, joint ventures and equity investments; gains and losses on facility or property sales or disposals; results of litigation, fines or penalties, where such litigation (or action relating to the fines or penalties) arose prior to the commencement of the performance period; one-time, non-recurring items; and the effect of changes in accounting principles or other such laws or provisions affecting reported results. (2) Tax adjustments include the net tax benefit/(expense) from one-time income tax items, the set-up or reversal of uncertain tax position reserves and deferred income tax valuation allowance adjustments.

Attachment 4 PolyOne Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In millions)



September 30, 2019

December 31,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 199.6

$ 170.9 Accounts receivable, net 368.7

347.2 Inventories, net 281.6

284.6 Current assets held for sale 265.5

129.7 Other current assets 58.4

66.4 Total current assets 1,173.8

998.8 Property, net 386.0

384.5 Goodwill 682.6

639.1 Intangible assets, net 475.8

422.4 Operating lease assets, net 65.0

— Non-current assets held for sale —

124.5 Other non-current assets 163.0

154.0 Total assets $ 2,946.2

$ 2,723.3







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term and current portion of long-term debt $ 18.6

$ 19.4 Accounts payable 289.3

305.0 Current operating lease obligations 20.7

— Current liabilities held for sale 105.2

104.5 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 191.7

128.7 Total current liabilities 625.5

557.6 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,406.3

1,336.2 Pension and other post-retirement benefits 52.7

54.3 Non-current operating lease obligations 44.3

— Non-current liabilities held for sale —

3.3 Other non-current liabilities 225.2

231.3 Total non-current liabilities 1,728.5

1,625.1 Equity:





PolyOne shareholders' equity 591.4

540.0 Noncontrolling interests 0.8

0.6 Total equity 592.2

540.6 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,946.2

$ 2,723.3

Attachment 5 PolyOne Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In millions)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 Operating Activities





Net income $ 123.5

$ 148.3 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 68.4

69.0 Debt extinguishment costs —

0.1 Share-based compensation expense 8.7

8.3 Change in assets and liabilities, net of the effect of acquisitions:





Increase in accounts receivable (12.7)

(70.6) Decrease (increase) in inventories 20.0

(0.1) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (28.3)

28.4 Decrease in pension and other post-retirement benefits (7.0)

(7.7) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other assets and liabilities, net 26.0

(4.8) Net cash provided by operating activities 198.6

170.9 Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (47.9)

(51.2) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (119.6)

(98.6) Sale of and proceeds from other assets 5.3

3.9 Net cash used by investing activities (162.2)

(145.9) Financing Activities





Borrowings under credit facilities 882.4

835.3 Repayments under credit facilities (808.5)

(797.5) Repayment of other debt —

(16.4) Purchase of common shares for treasury (26.9)

(53.0) Cash dividends paid (45.7)

(42.1) Repayment of long-term debt (4.9)

(4.9) Payments of withholding tax on share awards (2.0)

(3.9) Debt financing costs (0.2)

(0.5) Net cash used by financing activities (5.8)

(83.0) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1.9)

(4.8) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 28.7

(62.8) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 170.9

243.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 199.6

$ 180.8

Attachment 6 PolyOne Corporation

Business Segment Operations (Unaudited)

(In millions)

Operating income at the segment level does not include: special items as defined in Attachment 3; corporate general and administration costs that are not allocated to segments; intersegment sales and profit eliminations; share-based compensation costs; and certain other items that are not included in the measure of segment profit and loss that is reported to and reviewed by the chief operating decision maker. These costs are included in Corporate and eliminations.





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Sales:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 246.3

$ 261.0

$ 777.1

$ 805.6 Specialty Engineered Materials 183.0

166.7

568.2

495.3 Distribution 295.9

321.8

919.8

960.6 Corporate and eliminations (19.9)

(20.5)

(61.0)

(57.6) Sales $ 705.3

$ 729.0

$ 2,204.1

$ 2,203.9















Gross margin:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 83.7

$ 88.8

$ 264.5

$ 275.3 Specialty Engineered Materials 48.1

44.4

152.5

134.8 Distribution 32.7

31.4

101.1

95.2 Corporate and eliminations (4.0)

(7.4)

(14.2)

(21.4) Gross margin $ 160.5

$ 157.2

$ 503.9

$ 483.9















Selling and administrative expense:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 45.3

$ 47.7

$ 144.3

$ 146.8 Specialty Engineered Materials 27.8

25.5

85.2

74.7 Distribution 13.9

13.8

42.7

40.7 Corporate and eliminations 30.4

21.5

95.4

73.3 Selling and administrative expense $ 117.4

$ 108.5

$ 367.6

$ 335.5















Operating income:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 38.4

$ 41.1

$ 120.2

$ 128.5 Specialty Engineered Materials 20.3

18.9

67.3

60.1 Distribution 18.8

17.6

58.4

54.5 Corporate and eliminations (34.4)

(28.9)

(109.6)

(94.7) Operating income $ 43.1

$ 48.7

$ 136.3

$ 148.4

Attachment 7 PolyOne Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)

Senior management uses gross margin before special items and operating income before special items to assess performance and allocate resources because senior management believes that these measures are useful in understanding current profitability levels and how it may serve as a basis for future performance. In addition, operating income before the effect of special items is a component of PolyOne annual and long-term employee incentive plans and is used in debt covenant computations. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to PolyOne's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure PolyOne's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Reconciliation to Consolidated Statements of Income 2019

2018

2019

2018















Sales $ 705.3



$ 729.0



$ 2,204.1



$ 2,203.9

















Gross margin - GAAP 160.5



157.2



503.9



483.9

Special items in gross margin (Attachment 3) 2.4



6.0



8.1



17.7

Adjusted Gross margin $ 162.9



$ 163.2



$ 512.0



$ 501.6

















Adjusted Gross margin as a percent of sales 23.1 %

22.4 %

23.2 %

22.8 %















Operating income - GAAP 43.1



48.7



136.3



148.4

Special items in operating income (Attachment 3) 16.4



8.2



47.1



32.6

Adjusted Operating income $ 59.5



$ 56.9



$ 183.4



$ 181.0

















Adjusted Operating income as a percent of sales 8.4 %

7.8 %

8.3 %

8.2 %































The table below reconciles pre-special income tax expense and the pre-special effective tax rate to their most comparable US GAAP figures.



Three Months Ended September

30, 2019

Three Months Ended September

30, 2018

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results























Income from continuing operations before income

taxes $ 28.2



$ 16.3

$ 44.5



$ 33.8



$ 8.2

$ 42.0

























Income tax expense - GAAP (4.6)



—

(4.6)



(1.3)



—

(1.3)

Income tax impact of special items (Attachment

3) —



(4.1)

(4.1)



—



(2.9)

(2.9)

Tax adjustments (Attachment 3) —



(1.7)

(1.7)



—



(4.8)

(4.8)

Income tax expense $ (4.6)



$ (5.8)

$ (10.4)



$ (1.3)



$ (7.7)

$ (9.0)

























Effective Tax Rate 16.3 %





23.4 %

3.8 %





21.4 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results























Income from continuing operations before income

taxes $ 90.1



$ 46.7

$ 136.8



$ 103.1



$ 32.5

$ 135.6

























Income tax expense - GAAP (20.8)



—

(20.8)



(14.2)



—

(14.2)

Income tax impact of special items (Attachment

3) —



(11.5)

(11.5)



—



(9.2)

(9.2)

Tax adjustments (Attachment 3) —



0.7

0.7



—



(10.3)

(10.3)

Income tax expense $ (20.8)



$ (10.8)

$ (31.6)



$ (14.2)



$ (19.5)

$ (33.7)

























Effective Tax Rate 23.1 %





23.1 %

13.8 %





24.9 %











































