PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller

Mr. Di Salvo will be responsible for leading all investor relations activities and serve as the primary point of contact for PolyOne's investment community. He most recently served as vice president, Corporate Controller, and he replaces Eric Swanson, who is taking a new role within the company as director of finance for the Performance Products and Solutions segment. Mr. Di Salvo joined PolyOne in 2011 as assistant controller, a position he held until being named director of finance for the company's Color, Additives and Inks business segment. Prior to joining PolyOne, Mr. Di Salvo worked as an assurance senior manager for Deloitte and Touche, LLP, where he focused on leading audit teams and advising clients on SEC and technical accounting matters.

Mr. Di Salvo has a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio and is a certified public accountant.

Mr. Hess replaces Mr. Di Salvo and is responsible for SEC reporting, as well as oversight of the integrity of global accounting systems, corporate and manufacturing accounting, and consolidation of global financial results. His most recent position was vice president, Internal Audit, and corporate ethics officer. He joined the company in 2010 and has since advanced through progressively increasing roles of global responsibility, including external reporting manager; assistant corporate controller; finance director for Color, Additives and Inks; and finance director for Europe. Prior to joining PolyOne, he served as audit manager at Deloitte & Touche, LLP.

Mr. Hess earned a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in Accountancy from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio and is a certified public accountant.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2017 revenues of $3.2 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company is dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Guided by its Core Values, Sustainability Promise and No Surprises PledgeSM, PolyOne is an ACC Responsible Care® certified company committed to its customers, employees, communities and shareholders through ethical, sustainable and fiscally responsible principles. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

To access PolyOne's news library online, please visit www.polyone.com/news

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyone-appoints-giuseppe-di-salvo-as-vice-president-investor-relations-justin-m-hess-as-vice-president-corporate-controller-300643617.html

SOURCE PolyOne Corporation

Related Links

http://www.polyone.com

