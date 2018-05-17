PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), has declared a quarterly cash dividend of seventeen and a half cents ($0.175) per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on July 6, 2018, to stockholders of record on June 15, 2018.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2017 revenues of $3.2 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company is dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Guided by its Core Values, Sustainability Promise and No Surprises Pledge(SM), PolyOne is an ACC Responsible Care® certified company committed to its customers, employees, communities and shareholders through ethical, sustainable and fiscally responsible principles. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

